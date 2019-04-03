Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board : Celebrates Alcohol Awareness Month by Honoring Young Artists Educating Peers about the Dangers of Underage Drinking

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off Alcohol Awareness Month with a ceremony at The State Museum, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board today recognized 43 students who participated in the 27th annual Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest.
"Every year, I am always impressed by the creative and artistic ways the students of Pennsylvania depict a positive, no-use message when it comes to alcohol," said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. "Peer-to-peer messaging is an effective way of communicating these messages, and the colorful artwork created by the students who participated in our poster contest is impressive."
In their winning designs, students focused on healthy alternatives to drinking, such as hobbies and extracurricular activities, and offered positive messages about the benefits of being alcohol-free.
The PLCB will use the students' designs to create a full-sized notebook, a planner, a sticker, and a small notepad. These materials will be distributed throughout Pennsylvania. In addition, grade winners will have their artwork reproduced in a calendar. Students who created the best pieces received cash prizes.
Nearly 420 students from 17 counties participated in this year's contest, using crayons, ink, colored pencils, paint, and computer-generated imagery to create their posters. Entries were judged on presentation and message. Since the poster contest began in 1992, more than 36,000 entries have been submitted.
This year's winning posters will be displayed in The State Museum of Pennsylvania from April 1 through April 5.
The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.
MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864
2018-19 PLCB ALCOHOL AWARENESS POSTER CONTEST WINNERS
Print Winners each receive a $50 award, and their artwork will be printed on a notebook, day planner,
notepad, or sticker.
Berks
Alexis Wertz
7
Tulpehocken Junior High School
Chester
Kerry Reynolds*
12
Home School
Delaware
Andrea Strasser
4
Media Elementary School
Lehigh
Zenon Z. Hrycenko*
11
Home School
First Place Calendar Winners each receive a $50 award, and their artwork will be reproduced
in the PLCB's annual calendar.
Berks
Lauren Avery*
2
Schuylkill Valley Elementary School
Berks
Ella Anne Marous
7
Tulpehocken Junior High School
Berks
Olivia Peluchette
8
Tulpehocken Junior High School
Butler
Abigail Schirato*
3
Mars Area Elementary School
Butler
Marianna Geiser
6
Haine Middle School
Carbon
Kaitlyn Boerner
11
Weatherly Area High School
Carbon
Abigail Hernandez
12
Weatherly Area High School
Chester
Ryan Reynolds*
4
Home School
Dauphin
Kylee Kandybowski
1
Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School
Dauphin
Korlyn Young
K
Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School
Jefferson
Nicole Jamison
9
Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School
Lebanon
Alexa Hartranft
5
Union Canal Elementary School
York
Tyler Rake
10
Kennard-Dale High School
Second Place Grade Winners each receive a $25 award.
Berks
Maddy Snyder
7
Tulpehocken Junior High School
Berks
Kyle Groff
8
Tulpehocken Junior High School
Berks
Trey Crowley
10
Home School
Butler
Camden Carrabba
2
Mars Area Elementary School
Butler
Sonya Dietz
6
Haine Middle School
Crawford
Averi Wolf
4
Conneaut Valley Elementary School
Cumberland
Marie-Laurence Heil*
5
Home School
Dauphin
Avery Lutz
1
Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School
Dauphin
Emma Lentz
K
Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School
Jefferson
Madison Barefield
12
Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School
Lackawanna
Meredith Baker
3
Saint Mary of Mount Carmel School
Mercer
Olivia Mason
9
West Middlesex Area Junior/Senior High School
Washington
Emilio Borello
11
Trinity High School
Third Place Grade Winners each receive a Certificate of Recognition.
Adams
Nathan Davis
5
Fairfield Middle School
Allegheny
Pavithra Kumar*
2
Franklin Elementary School
Berks
Katelyn Rears
6
Reiffton School
Berks
Naomi Vogel
8
Tulpehocken Junior High School
Cumberland
Carly Valentino
3
Northside Elementary School
Cumberland
Hermiony Valdes*
7
Allen Middle School
Dauphin
Kassidy Neiswender
1
Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School
Dauphin
Katelyn Hockenberry
K
Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School
Delaware
Abigail Ashbach
4
Media Elementary School
Jefferson
Hailey Ruberto
10
Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School
Washington
Steve Stewart
9
Trinity High School
Washington
Austin Beels
11
Trinity High School
Washington
Peter Riddell
12
Trinity High School
* Denotes a previous Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest winner.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-liquor-control-board-celebrates-alcohol-awareness-month-by-honoring-young-artists-educating-peers-about-the-dangers-of-underage-drinking-300824067.html
SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board