Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board : Celebrates Alcohol Awareness Month by Honoring Young Artists Educating Peers about the Dangers of Underage Drinking

04/03/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off Alcohol Awareness Month with a ceremony at The State Museum, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board today recognized 43 students who participated in the 27th annual Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest.

"Every year, I am always impressed by the creative and artistic ways the students of Pennsylvania depict a positive, no-use message when it comes to alcohol," said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. "Peer-to-peer messaging is an effective way of communicating these messages, and the colorful artwork created by the students who participated in our poster contest is impressive."

In their winning designs, students focused on healthy alternatives to drinking, such as hobbies and extracurricular activities, and offered positive messages about the benefits of being alcohol-free.

The PLCB will use the students' designs to create a full-sized notebook, a planner, a sticker, and a small notepad. These materials will be distributed throughout Pennsylvania. In addition, grade winners will have their artwork reproduced in a calendar. Students who created the best pieces received cash prizes.

Nearly 420 students from 17 counties participated in this year's contest, using crayons, ink, colored pencils, paint, and computer-generated imagery to create their posters. Entries were judged on presentation and message. Since the poster contest began in 1992, more than 36,000 entries have been submitted.

This year's winning posters will be displayed in The State Museum of Pennsylvania from April 1 through April 5.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

2018-19 PLCB ALCOHOL AWARENESS POSTER CONTEST WINNERS

Print Winners each receive a $50 award, and their artwork will be printed on a notebook, day planner,
notepad, or sticker.

Berks

Alexis Wertz

7

Tulpehocken Junior High School

Chester

Kerry Reynolds*

12

Home School

Delaware

Andrea Strasser

4

Media Elementary School

Lehigh

Zenon Z. Hrycenko*

11

Home School

 

First Place Calendar Winners each receive a $50 award, and their artwork will be reproduced
in the PLCB's annual calendar.   

Berks

Lauren Avery*

2

Schuylkill Valley Elementary School

Berks

Ella Anne Marous

7

Tulpehocken Junior High School

Berks

Olivia Peluchette

8

Tulpehocken Junior High School

Butler

Abigail Schirato*

3

Mars Area Elementary School

Butler

Marianna Geiser

6

Haine Middle School

Carbon

Kaitlyn Boerner

11

Weatherly Area High School

Carbon

Abigail Hernandez

12

Weatherly Area High School

Chester

Ryan Reynolds*

4

Home School

Dauphin

Kylee Kandybowski

1

Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School

Dauphin

Korlyn Young

K

Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School

Jefferson

Nicole Jamison

9

Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School

Lebanon

Alexa Hartranft

5

Union Canal Elementary School

York

Tyler Rake

10

Kennard-Dale High School

 

Second Place Grade Winners each receive a $25 award.

Berks

Maddy Snyder

7

Tulpehocken Junior High School

Berks

Kyle Groff

8

Tulpehocken Junior High School

Berks

Trey Crowley

10

Home School

Butler

Camden Carrabba

2

Mars Area Elementary School

Butler

Sonya Dietz

6

Haine Middle School

Crawford

Averi Wolf

4

Conneaut Valley Elementary School

Cumberland

Marie-Laurence Heil*

5

Home School

Dauphin

Avery Lutz

1

Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School

Dauphin

Emma Lentz

K

Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School

Jefferson

Madison Barefield

12

Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School

Lackawanna

Meredith Baker

3

Saint Mary of Mount Carmel School

Mercer

Olivia Mason

9

West Middlesex Area Junior/Senior High School

Washington

Emilio Borello

11

Trinity High School

 

Third Place Grade Winners each receive a Certificate of Recognition.

Adams

Nathan Davis

5

Fairfield Middle School

Allegheny

Pavithra Kumar*

2

Franklin Elementary School

Berks

Katelyn Rears

6

Reiffton School

Berks

Naomi Vogel

8

Tulpehocken Junior High School

Cumberland

Carly Valentino

3

Northside Elementary School

Cumberland

Hermiony Valdes*

7

Allen Middle School

Dauphin

Kassidy Neiswender

1

Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School

Dauphin

Katelyn Hockenberry

K

Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School

Delaware

Abigail Ashbach

4

Media Elementary School

Jefferson

Hailey Ruberto

10

Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School

Washington

Steve Stewart

9

Trinity High School

Washington

Austin Beels

11

Trinity High School

Washington

Peter Riddell

12

Trinity High School


* Denotes a previous Alcohol Awareness Poster Contest winner.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-liquor-control-board-celebrates-alcohol-awareness-month-by-honoring-young-artists-educating-peers-about-the-dangers-of-underage-drinking-300824067.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board


© PRNewswire 2019
