Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board : Celebrates Grand Opening of Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Reading, Berks County

09/21/2018 | 08:16pm CEST

READING, Pa., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today welcomed local officials and the public to the grand opening of a new Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Shillington Shopping Center, 528 E. Lancaster Ave., Reading, Berks County.

With almost 5,500 square feet of space, this store features more than 2,600 wines and spirits, including the popular Chairman's Selection® and Chairman's Advantage® products, which are hand-selected, highly rated wines available at significant discounts from nationally quoted prices.

To celebrate the grand opening, all in-store items were 10 percent off between 9:00 AM and 9:00 PM.

This Fine Wine & Good Spirits offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere for consumers to browse the extensive selection. The focal point of the store is the center table, where customers can find staff to answer questions or provide recommendations. The center table provides counters for highlighting promotional items and educational materials for customers such as:

  • Answers to frequently asked questions about wine and spirits
  • A vintage chart
  • A food pairing outline
  • A party planning guide
  • A calorie chart
  • Tips for responsible hosting and consumption

The store has a "Made in Pennsylvania" section to highlight wines and spirits produced in the commonwealth. Also, this store features Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sales.

Throughout design and construction, the PLCB was committed to developing a store that is attractive and environmentally responsible. The majority of store lighting is state-of-the-art LED or energy-efficient compact-fluorescent lighting, using a fraction of the energy of traditional lighting.

The Shillington Shopping Center Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM Sunday through Tuesday and from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM Wednesday through Saturday. The store phone number is 610.796.3682. To find additional store locations and hours, visit www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.303.8522

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-liquor-control-board-celebrates-grand-opening-of-fine-wine--good-spirits-in-reading-berks-county-300717004.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board


© PRNewswire 2018
