Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board : to Participate in 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will again have a presence at one of the biggest events in the commonwealth and the largest indoor agricultural event in the country – the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show.

From Saturday, Jan. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 12, the PLCB Bureau of Alcohol Education will staff a booth in the Main Hall (where the famous butter sculpture is featured) of the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

The PLCB booth will be staffed from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Saturday, Jan. 5, through Friday, Jan. 11. On Saturday, Jan. 12, the PLCB booth will be staffed from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The booth will feature educational materials for parents and educators, along with notebooks and folders for children. Some of the materials are from the PLCB's award-winning Know When. Know How.SM statewide education and prevention campaign.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board works to educate the public about the dangers of underage and dangerous drinking through a variety of avenues, including a poster contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, a free alcohol educational conference, the creation and distribution of a wide range of educational materials, and training and technical assistance for licensees through the Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) and other organizations working to address the issues related to irresponsible consumption. The PLCB also provides about $1 million annually in alcohol education grants to communities, educational institutions, and law enforcement agencies.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

