Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission : PUC Reminds UGI Gas Customers of April 17 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone During “Smart Hearings” on Rate Increase Request

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) today reminded customers of UGI Utilities Inc. - Gas Division (UGI Gas) of an April 17 registration deadline if they wish to testify via telephone at two upcoming 'Smart Hearings ', which will gather public input regarding the rate increase request submitted by UGI Gas on January 28, 2019.

UGI Gas Smart Hearings

Monday, April 22, 2019 - 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Commonwealth Keystone Building

Hearing Room 1

400 North Street

Harrisburg, PA 17120

Participation in the Smart Hearings may be in person (at the Harrisburg hearing site) or by telephone (from any location).

Individuals wishing to testify by telephone must contact the PUC's Office of Administrative Law Judge (OALJ) at 717-787-1399 and provide their contact information no later than Wednesday, April 17, 2019 .

Attendance in person requires no prior action. Interested individuals can simply show up and sign in.

The UGI Gas Smart Hearings will be broadcast live on the PUC website and will enable residents throughout the UGI Gas service territory - which includes more than 639,000 residents and businesses in 45 counties across Pennsylvania - to see and hear the testimony being offered, without the need to attend the hearings in person.

The Smart Hearings will be live-streamed on the Commission's website (www.puc.pa.gov/about_puc/live_streaming_video.aspx). Those interested in testifying by telephone do not need to have access to the live-streaming event to offer their comments. Witnesses may choose to have their comments not included in the live-stream, if they so desire.

For individuals with special needs, the OALJ may be able to make accommodations. Please call 717-787-1399 at least five business days prior to the hearing to submit your request for any accommodations. AT&T Relay Service is available for those who are hearing-impaired by calling 1-800-654-5988.

UGI Gas Rate Increase Request

On Feb. 28, 2019, the PUC voted to investigate a proposed general rate increase for UGI Utilities Inc. for its natural gas service. The request was suspended for up to seven months and assigned to the PUC's Office of Administrative Law Judge for an investigation and recommended decision.

The initial request submitted by UGI Gas proposed increasing annual revenues by $71.1 million (8.9%). Under UGI Gas' request, which would create uniform rates by rate classes across the utility's three rate districts - UGI Gas South, UGI Gas North and UGI Central - the average monthly bill for a residential heating customer in the South district would increase from $62.45 to $72.93, an increase of $10.48 or 16.8%; the average monthly bill for a residential heating customer in the North district would increase from $89.72 to $97.37, an increase of $7.65 or 8.5%; and the average monthly bill for a residential heating customer in the Central district would decrease from $93.68 to $85.91, a reduction of $7.77 or 8.3%.

Additionally, the UGI proposal would extend the current temporary federal tax credit on customer bills for a 12-month period, beginning on the effective day of new rates, which would reduce the distribution rate portion of customer bills by 4.5% during that 12-month period.

A final Commission decision on the UGI request is due by Oct. 29, 2019.

More information on the ratemaking process is available on the Commission's website.

Offering Comment at a Hearing

Members of the public are welcome to attend the hearings (in-person or remotely) and provide comments. Their testimony will become part of the record on which the PUC will issue its final decision.

The PUC offers tips on how to participate, including:

Prepare what you are going to say beforehand. Even though it is not required, you may want to write out your statement, which can be read.





Bring copies, if you are attending an in-person hearing. If you have a written statement you would like to give to the judge as evidence, please bring two copies for the court reporter and several copies for the other participants.





Understand that parties in the case may want to ask you a question to clarify something you said.

Visit the PUC's website at www.puc.pa.gov for recent news releases and video of select proceedings. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube. Search for the 'Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission' or 'PA PUC' on your favorite social media channel for updates on utility issues and other helpful consumer information.

# # #

Docket No.: R-2018-3006814