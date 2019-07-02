Pennsylvania Slot Machine Revenue Increases in 2018/2019 Fiscal Year

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today reported that slot machine revenue increased 1.1% during the recently completed 2018/2019 state fiscal year compared to the previous fiscal year.

The findings were part of a report posted on the Board's web site that provides monthly revenue figures for all 12 Commonwealth casinos.

Slot machine revenue was up in 9 of the 12 months during the most recent fiscal year totaling $2,378,859,341 or $26.5 million higher than the $2,352,320,937 generated during the 2017/2018 fiscal year. Tax revenue produced by slot machine play during the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled $1,237,085,077*.

The Board noted that these figures reflect only slot machine revenue and not total gaming revenue that includes table games. The Board will provide those figures later this month when it publishes its June 2019 and fiscal year 2018/2019 revenue report for table games.

To date, since the opening of the first casino in November of 2006, revenue from slot machine play has totaled $27 billion resulting in tax generation of $14.5 billion.

Below is a comparison of the statewide slot machine revenue for each fiscal year since casinos opened in Pennsylvania:

State Fiscal Years (July 1 – June 30) Gross Revenue from Slot Machines Tax Revenue from Slot Machines* 2006/2007 $454,579,636 $250,018,898 2007/2008 $1,404,753,259 $772,614,293 2008/2009 $1,754,002,790 $964,701,535 2009/2010 $2,164,839,765 $1,190,592,417 2010/2011 $2,346,641,869 $1,283,992,674 2011/2012 $2,476,775,317 $1,345,087,522 2012/2013 $2,428,887,430 $1,308,622,258 2013/2014 $2,319,890,598 $1,241,218,137 2014/2015 $2,335,787,919 $1,247,016,899 2015/2016 $2,388,658,549 $1,276,133,621 2016/2017 $2,336,152,508 $1,236,670,146 2017/2018 $2,352,320,937 $1,192,851,503 2018/2019 $2,378,859,341 $1,237,085,077



* Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue. Tax revenue figures for FY 2017/2018 were affected by legal changes regarding the Local Share Assessment and by Act 42 of 2017.

The Board is also providing year-over-year slot machine gross revenue comparisons for each casino for the 2018/2019 and 2017/2018 fiscal years:

Casino Gross Revenue from Slot Machines FY 2018/2019 Gross Revenue from Slot Machines FY 2017/2018 % Change Parx Casino $416,890,976 $400,733,138 4.03% Wind Creek Bethlehem (formerly Sands) $295,726,499 $302,054,464 -2.09% Rivers Casino $291,107,335 $274,238,465 6.15% The Meadows Casino $211,955,727 $209,520,273 1.16% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $205,718,923 $207,355,560 -0.79% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack $196,207,089 $199,718,368 -1.76% Mohegan Sun Pocono $194,507,527 $202,793,257 -4.09% SugarHouse Casino $182,607,146 $178,910,959 2.07% Mount Airy Casino Resort $145,483,303 $146,997,589 -1.03% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $114,881,765 $114,436,868 0.39% Valley Forge Casino Resort $96,278,435 $86,686,698 11.06% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $27,494,616 $28,875,296 -4.78% Statewide Total $2,378,859,341 $2,352,320,937 1.13%

Finally, the report on the Board's web site also provides a statewide total and casino-by-casino monthly slot machine revenue for June 2019. During the month of June, the 12 casinos had a slight rise of .5% in gross revenue over June 2018.

Gross revenue for each of the casinos operating in June 2019 is as follows, with the percentage change from the previous June:

Casino Gross Revenue from Slot Machines June 2019 Gross Revenue from Slot Machines June 2018 % Change Parx Casino $34,632,235 $34,848,793 -0.62% Wind Creek Bethlehem (formerly Sands) $24,967,880 $24,656,720 1.26% Rivers Casino $24,059,071 $22,977,523 4.71% The Meadows Casino $17,613,994 $17,309,316 1.76% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $17,005,540 $17,401,373 -2.27% Mohegan Sun Pocono $16,240,403 $16,164,708 0.47% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack $15,829,226 $16,677,142 -5.08% SugarHouse Casino $14,981,076 $14,706,899 1.86% Mount Airy Casino Resort $12,569,585 $12,853,288 -2.21% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $9,881,800 $10,269,029 -3.77% Valley Forge Casino Resort $8,463,665 $7,559,802 11.96% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,511,426 $2,339,080 7.37% Statewide Total $198,755,901 $197,763,672 0.50%

The average number of operating slot machines during June of this year at the 12 casinos was 24,869 compared to 25,737 in June of last year.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling, this now includes sports wagering offered through land-based sportsbooks at eight locations and through three online outlets. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

