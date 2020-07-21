Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pensana seeks cash from banks, UK funds for Angola project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 06:07am EDT

Pensana Rare Earths is in early stage talks with lenders including Barclays, South Africa's Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and funds including Fidelity to secure more funding for its Angola project, its chairman said on Monday.

Chairman Paul Atherley said the miner planned to raise between $30-$50 million of working capital from the banks while funds would be tapped for about $25 million in equity for the construction of the mine.

State-owned China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) will provide the rest of the up to $170 million required to build the rare earths project in Angola, Pensana said.

RMB, Barclays and Fidelity were not immediately available for comment.

Rare earths, a group of 17 minerals used in everything from consumer electronics to military equipment and offshore wind projects, are predominantly mined and processed in China.

Western powers have put the metals on lists of strategic minerals and are trying to develop their own supplies, but analysts say China's dominance will be very hard to shake.

Talks will pick up pace after Pensana completes its Bankable Feasibility Study expected in October, Chief Financial Officer Rob Kaplan said.

Construction of the project will begin in January, and the working capital will need to be secured towards the end of 2021.

Angola's government is in the midst of a number of sweeping reforms aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil, gas and diamonds.

The country's sovereign wealth fund, which is Pensana's largest shareholder, was at the centre of a scandal involving the former president's son, Jose Filomeno de Sousa dos Santos, who allegedly transferred $500 million from the bank to a Credit Suisse account in London.

"We are totally transparent and we believe that this new government is a very open book. We will avoid what appears to have occurred before by being open and clear with everybody about what we are doing," Atherley said.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 3.49% 120.264 Delayed Quote.-35.30%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 3.78% 10.42 Delayed Quote.-23.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.73% 44.36 Delayed Quote.-34.68%
PENSANA RARE EARTHS PLC 2.74% 0.375 End-of-day quote.114.29%
WTI 2.67% 41.895 Delayed Quote.-33.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16aFACTBOX-How 'green' is the EU's recovery deal?
RE
06:16aSME Market Report 2020 highlights the challenges faced by firms as a result of Covid-19
PU
06:10aChina to grant BNP Paribas custody and payments licence - French finance minister
RE
06:07aPensana seeks cash from banks, UK funds for Angola project
RE
06:06aGerman economy minister to speak to parliamentary committee about Wirecard
RE
06:00aFed, Walmart share the push to #maskup
RE
05:56aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Agricultural Input Price Index
PU
05:52aWirecard hires alix partners for forensic investigation of accounting scandal -sources
RE
05:51aDEPUTY MINISTER BOITUMELO MOLOI : Employment and Labour Dept Budget Vote 2020
PU
05:50aGerman economy minister altmaier says i will attend german parliamentary financial committee meeting on wirecard and give full information
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
4CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Sales, Margin Decline in Second Quarter
5UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group