Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pension Insurance Corp posts record first half for new business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 11:55am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Pension Insurance Corporation Group, parent company of specialist insurer Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC), on Monday reported a record first half as more companies looked to offload their scheme liabilities.

New pension insurance business in the six months to June 30 were 3.3 billion pounds ($4.27 billion), it said.

Since then PIC had completed deals totalling a further 1.2 billion pounds and is in exclusive talks on deals worth 1.6 billion, it said.

"It looks set to be a record year for the market and the pipeline for 2019 is already very promising," Chief Executive Tracy Blackwell said in a statement.

The company also said it planned to raise additional Tier-2 capital to support the growth of the business and had mandated Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets, HSBC and JPMorgan Cazenove as joint lead managers to arrange investor meetings from Sept. 11.

After previously announcing an investment in PICG by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority of up to 21.4 percent, the company said on Monday ADIA was expected to hold a 17.1 percent stake after existing shareholders exercised pre-emption rights.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07pMFBF MONTANA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Have You Signed the Montana Beef Council Producer Consent Form?
PU
12:05pBank of Southern California, N.A. Appoints Ann Torrico as Managing Director
SE
11:56aSingapore to return $11 million in 1MDB-linked funds to Malaysia
RE
11:55aPension Insurance Corp posts record first half for new business
RE
11:53aUK enjoys fastest growth in almost a year after World Cup and weather boost
RE
11:52aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Eu trade talks with mercosur have no credibility
PU
11:52aTENNET BV : Go Live of congestion management on the German-Austrian Bidding Zone Border (DE-AT BZB) on 1st of October 2018
PU
11:45aWeakness Against Major Rivals Dims Dollar's Shine
DJ
11:42aITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : launches SheTrades Zambia
PU
11:32aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : UN supports member States to align national development plans with SDGs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packaging group RPC lifted by private equity bid talks
2CONICO LTD : CONICO : Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
3ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Recent Nordic Scandals Involving ING Bank and Danske Bank Underscore the European Unio..
4SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
5HITACHI, LTD. : HITACHI : ties up with IT giant Tencent on infrastructure development

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.