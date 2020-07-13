Occasional Paper Series

No 17 / July 2020

Pension schemes in the European Union: challenges and implications from macroeconomic and financial stability perspectives

by

Antonio Sánchez Serrano Tuomas Peltonen

Contents

Executive summary 2

1 Introduction 5

2 Pension schemes: definition and role in the economy and in the financial system 7

2.1 Definition and classification of pension schemes 7

2.2 The role of pension schemes in the economy and in the financial system 8

2.3 The pension landscape in the EU 10

3 Identified structural vulnerabilities influencing pension schemes 15

3.1 The evolution of demographic factors 15

3.2 The macroeconomic environment 18

3.3 Foreseen consequences of these vulnerabilities 22

4 Implications for financial stability 26

4.1 A macro risk related to investment, productivity and the economy's growth potential26

Box 1 Total factor productivity and the expected growth path 27

4.2 Changes to the demand for financial services from the real economy 29

4.3 Contagion to sponsors in the public and corporate sectors 32

4.4 Search for yield, valuation risks, risk transfers and rising interconnectedness 35

5 Policy conisderations 38

References 42

Imprint and acknowledgements 50

Executive summary

Pension schemes have a significant influence on the saving and consumption decisions of households. Similarly, contributions to pension arrangements are substantial expenditures for national governments and also for corporations, depending on the prevailing pension system. Beyond this, pension schemes play an important role in the economy, channelling savings into investments through capital markets.

However, demographic factors and the macroeconomic environment (low interest rates, low growth and low productivity) are raising concerns about the sustainability of pension schemes over the long term, in particular for those of a defined benefit type. Their impact on pension schemes and the way to adjust to them have been under the consideration of national and international institutions for some time. In principle, Pillar 1 pension schemes (i.e. those sponsored by the government) would be more affected by demographic factors, whereas the macroeconomic environment would pose a larger challenge to Pillar 2 and 3 pension schemes (i.e. those where the employer and employees contribute to the scheme, and the residual category, respectively).

While these vulnerabilities are expected to materialise slowly, they can potentially endanger the sustainability of pension schemes, particularly those operating under a defined benefit structure. The likely outcome of the materialisation of these sources of vulnerabilities implies that, over a long-term horizon, the gap between the income which households expect to receive at retirement and the income which pension schemes are effectively able to pay may become significant. This gap is starting to become visible, in particular for defined benefit occupational pension funds. Actually, for both defined benefit and defined contribution schemes, the macroeconomic environment may lead to effective returns that are lower than expected.

In this report, we discuss pension schemes and the related vulnerabilities in terms of their macroeconomic and financial stability impact in the European Union (EU).1 We identify four relevant implications for financial stability:

1.

A macro risk related to investment, productivity and the economy's growth potential. Total factor productivity (TFP), the main determinant of the growth path in the forecasts of the European Commission, has grown modestly across EU countries in the last years. Additionally, the expected negative gap between contributions and benefits2 in pension schemes, in the absence of any exogenous and positive shock to TFP, could result in a lowered path of output growth, with indirect consequences for the financial system (through changes in the saving and consumption patterns of households and non-financial corporations) such as: (i) a lower capacity to reduce indebtedness; (ii) persistent low interest rates; (iii) a negative effect on credit demand; and (iv) an increased occurrence of non-performing loans.

1 The cut-off date for the contents of this occasional paper was 18 December 2019. Consequently, all references to the European Union include the United Kingdom, as do all data aggregates, as that country was a member of the European Union on that date.

2 Without entering into further details on how they are computed or on particular features, the terms "contributions" and "benefits" are used throughout the report to refer to the amounts paid into and out by pension schemes.

2. Changes to the demand for financial services from the real economy. Reducing pension benefits or increasing contributions to close that gap will affect the disposable income of households, which will subsequently determine their saving and consumption patterns. As a result, the demand for financial services may be affected by this adjustment, having - in turn - important implications for the providers of financial services to the real economy (in terms of the provision of credit to the real economy and of channelling savings), with the potential to exacerbate search-for-yield behaviours.

3. A sponsor risk regarding the sustainability of public and corporate sector finances. Pension expenditure already represents a significant portion of government spending. An increase in such expenditure, in a context where many EU countries are already highly indebted, could occur only at the expense of a reduction in other activities, or could lead to an increase in the public deficit and debt. Moreover, in the case of corporations as sponsors of Pillar 2 defined benefit pension funds, they might be called upon to address issues stemming from their pension funds, with the potential to reduce cash flows available for investment, to increase their funding costs and to put pressure on their solvency.

4. Search for yield, valuation risks, risk transfers and rising interconnectedness. Confronted with the above challenges, pension schemes, in particular those of a defined benefit type, may react by searching for yield and by shifting investments towards assets with higher expected returns, but also higher risks. This may increase valuation risks on pension schemes' balance sheets. Alternatively, they may transfer or outsource their longevity or market risks to other financial intermediaries (given the limited capacity of the insurance sector to absorb these products), thereby increasing their interconnectedness with other participants in the financial system.

The vulnerabilities identified in this report concern mainly defined benefit pension schemes, so shifting to defined contribution schemes would seem to be a natural response to them. In defined contribution schemes, the benefits to be received at retirement depend ultimately on asset price fluctuations in financial markets where the pension schemes invest the contributions received.

Therefore, the shift to defined contribution schemes implies a substantial transfer of risk to households and may have deep implications. This might result in suboptimal risk allocation in the economy due to a lesser diversification of risks and lower capabilities of households to manage risks. The risk aversion of households and their lower capabilities to manage risk may lead them to make untimely switches between different investment options (ultimately resulting in fire sales) in times of financial market stress, which could lead to further portfolio adjustments and losses.

Regarding Pillar 1 pension schemes, continuing their reform, while using the other pillars as complements, would be necessary in the long term.

In view of the expected shift to defined contribution pension schemes and the increased use of Pillar 2 and, particularly, Pillar 3 schemes, policymakers can consider a broad range of actions which can limit the systemic impact of the structural change in pension schemes.

• A detailed assessment of the risks and vulnerabilities arising from pension schemes could be conducted, particularly regarding defined contribution schemes.

• Policies to encourage and support the use of Pillar 2 and 3 schemes to complement Pillar 1 pension benefits might be considered.

• Further efforts should be devoted to increasing the financial education of households.

• The transparency of pension schemes could be increased in terms of overall communication and disclosure of information.

• Relevant authorities should consider a careful policy of communication regarding the sustainability of pension schemes.

Lastly, from a regulatory point of view, a macroprudential framework for pension schemes does not appear to be necessary at this stage, but longevity risk transfers may require action on the regulatory side. Given the interconnections introduced by longevity risk transfers between pension schemes and other financial market participants, further regulatory efforts may be devoted to this area, in order to avoid undesired developments.

JEL codes: G23, G28, D15, H55, J32.

Keywords: pensions, financial stability, ageing population, interest rates.