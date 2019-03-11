Pentagon Loses Secrecy Bid

On Friday, March 8, a federal judge rejected a bid by the Pentagon to
squelch a lawsuit brought by the American
Small Business League (“ASBL”) seeking to shed light on whether big
defense contractors are giving a fair share of billions of dollars to
small businesses.
The
decision by U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup in San Francisco
paves the way for a rare trial in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)
case. The ruling came just before the start of National Sunshine
Week, March 10, which raises public awareness on Freedom of Information
cases and the importance of holding public officials and government
agencies accountable.
Lloyd
Chapman, president of the watchdog group ASBL that has won over 100
legal battles against the government, hailed the ruling. “The
Pentagon is obviously trying to hide the fact that the Comprehensive
Subcontracting Plan Test Program has created a massive loophole in
federal contracting laws that has significantly reduced opportunities
for small businesses,” Chapman said. “It’s
unimaginable that the Pentagon will be 'testing' this blatant anti-small
business loophole for over 38 years.”
In prior orders, Judge Alsup has said that ASBL is waging a “David and
Goliath” struggle against the government and big businesses. The judge
had noted that ASBL was trying to educate the public about defense
contracts, and “here
is the United States covering it up.”
ASBL’s lawsuit aims to reveal details of subcontracting plans, which
will show whether big defense contractors like Sikorsky and General
Electric are complying with requirements to set aside a share of their
contracts for small and women-owned businesses. The
government’s own studies have shown that during the “test program,”
which is supposed to help small businesses, the percentage of federal
dollars going to small businesses has steadily gone down. But the
government is trying to hide its own “compliance reviews” that would
show whether the big contractors are shortchanging small businesses.
Judge Alsup’s ruling rejected government arguments that ASBL’s lawsuit
should be thrown out. The judge also ruled that some of the
communications between government lawyers and Sikorsky’s lawyers in a
prior case should be made public.
The government collaborated with Sikorsky’s lawyers in a prior case to
keep information secret, before eventually realizing that a Sikorsky
witness was not credible and releasing some information to the public.
In the current case, the Trump administration is using taxpayer dollars
to provide free legal help to the big defense contractors. The
Trump administration has also sided with big business in a case now
pending before the U.S. Supreme Court in which big business is trying to
weaken the Freedom of Information Act.
Karl Olson, a San Francisco lawyer who is representing ASBL in its
lawsuit, praised Judge Alsup’s ruling as fair and said, “We welcome the
opportunity to go to trial and question the defense contractor
executives about whether they are complying with small business
subcontracting goals.”
The case is American Small Business League v. Department of
Defense, No. C-18-01979-WHA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005252/en/