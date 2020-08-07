Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pentagon awards United Launch Alliance, SpaceX launch contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Friday it awarded United Launch Alliance (ULA) and SpaceX $653 million in combined military launch contracts.

The contracts are for launch service orders through 2024, with the first missions launching in fiscal year 2022.

The United States Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center will order launch services annually from ULA and SpaceX.

ULA will receive a contract for approximately 60% of launch services orders and Elon Musk's SpaceX will receive approximately 40%.

"Maintaining a competitive launch market, servicing both government and commercial customers, is how we encourage continued innovation on assured access to space. Today’s awards mark a new epoch of space launch that will finally transition the Department off Russian RD-180 engines," said William Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics.

The Pentagon said service and support contracts will be issued to ULA for $337 million and SpaceX for $316 million for launch services to meet fiscal year 2022 launches.

ULA is a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin . (Reporting by Joey Roulette; writing by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.27% 170.02 Delayed Quote.-47.14%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 1.55% 385.62 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pPentagon awards United Launch Alliance, SpaceX launch contracts
RE
05:51pTikTok prepares advertisers for possible app ban
RE
05:49pJuly U.S. employment growth slows sharply
RE
05:32pU.s. judge denies bail to two massachusetts men accused of helping orchestrate former nissan chairman carlos ghosn's escape from japan - ruling
RE
05:28pProblems plagued U.S. CO2 capture project before shutdown -document
RE
05:24pRare syndrome linked to COVID-19 found in nearly 600 U.S. children -CDC
RE
05:16pMark Meadows Brings Harder Spending Line to Coronavirus Talks
DJ
05:15pAbu Dhabi's Mubadala reports 7% stake in Virgin Galactic
RE
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump preps bans on WeChat, TikTok, stoking tension with Beijing
2SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD. : SHL provides preliminary update on financial results for 1HY2020
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Sales of Over 10,000 FMCG Brands Increased by over 100% on the First Half of 2020
4GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : Pfizer, Gilead in Agreement to Manufacture Remdesivir for Covid-19
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : to make Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group