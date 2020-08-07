Pentagon awards United Launch Alliance, SpaceX launch contracts

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Friday it
awarded United Launch Alliance (ULA) and SpaceX $653 million in
combined military launch contracts.
The contracts are for launch service orders through 2024,
with the first missions launching in fiscal year 2022.
The United States Space Force's Space and Missile Systems
Center will order launch services annually from ULA and SpaceX.
ULA will receive a contract for approximately 60% of launch
services orders and Elon Musk's SpaceX will receive
approximately 40%.
"Maintaining a competitive launch market, servicing both
government and commercial customers, is how we encourage
continued innovation on assured access to space. Today’s awards
mark a new epoch of space launch that will finally transition
the Department off Russian RD-180 engines," said William Roper,
assistant secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology
and Logistics.
The Pentagon said service and support contracts will be
issued to ULA for $337 million and SpaceX for $316 million for
launch services to meet fiscal year 2022 launches.
ULA is a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin
.
(Reporting by Joey Roulette; writing by David Shepardson;
Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant McCool)