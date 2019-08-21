Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pentagon ends Boeing 'kill vehicle' contract, cites technical problems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defence Department said on Wednesday it is cancelling a Boeing Co contract for a "kill vehicle" due to technical design problems after spending $1.2 billion on the project.

The decision to end the contract for the Redesigned Kill Vehicle (RKV) follows the Pentagon's move in May to issue a stop work order on the project after it "determined the technical design problems were so significant as to be either insurmountable or cost-prohibitive to correct," the Pentagon said.

In December, the Missile Defence Agency and Boeing deferred a design review due to the failure of critical components to meet technical requirements.

Boeing said it accepts the "decision to terminate work" on the vehicle and supports the competition for a new system, it said in a statement.

"After exercising due diligence, we decided the path we're going down wouldn't be fruitful, so we're not going down that path anymore," said Michael Griffin, under secretary of defence for research and engineering. "Ending the program was the responsible thing to do."

The next-generation kill vehicle needs to be prepared to counter current and future technological advances by countries like North Korea and Iran, as well as terrorist groups, a Pentagon official said.

Lead subcontractor Raytheon Co said in a statement it supported the decision to cease work on the project and initiate a new competition.

(Reporting by Bryan Pietsch; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Bryan Pietsch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.48% 339.99 Delayed Quote.3.50%
RAYTHEON -0.20% 185.07 Delayed Quote.16.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:08pSTEVE COHEN : Congressman Cohen Announces St. Jude Research Grant
PU
06:04pIncreased external risks fuel German business uncertainty - ministry
RE
06:03pNEW ZEALAND PARLIAMENT : Speaker welcomes Portuguese counterpart
PU
05:58pAlberta's smaller oil producers eye output boost after curbs lifted
RE
05:58pFed was divided on rate cut, wanted to avoid appearing on path for more cuts
RE
05:56pIn Reversal, Trump Says He Is No Longer Considering Tax Cuts -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:55pArizona Department of Housing Congratulates the Recipients of the 2019 Brian Mickelsen Housing Hero Awards
SE
05:50pPentagon ends Boeing 'kill vehicle' contract, cites technical problems
RE
05:44pConsumer Companies Rise as Target, Lowe's Rally -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:41pU.S. farmers, lawmakers dial up pressure on Trump over biofuel policy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RAISE PRODUCTION INC : Raise Production Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results and Provides Operations Update
2Senseonics Publishes Eversense® CGM Real-World Data from First U.S. Users
3QUADPACK INDUSTRIES : Starting out right - The Quadpack Foundation and Los Primos
4ENTERGY CORPORATION : ENTERGY : Avoid Falling Prey to the National Utility Scam
5THE CLOROX COMPANY : CLOROX : New Research Shows Children are More Creative in a Clean Workspace

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group