Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pentagon says decision on full-rate F-35 jet production possibly delayed until 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 02:51pm EDT
A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon's decision to move into a full-rate production contract for the F-35 jet, made by Lockheed Martin, could be delayed until 2021 because of issues integrating the jet with its testing and training simulators, an official said on Friday.

Full-rate production contracts are more lucrative for defense companies than low rate production contracts, suggesting larger payments for F-35 deliveries to Lockheed from the U.S. government and its allies could be delayed by as much as a year.

Pentagon acquisition chief Ellen Lord told reporters she had signed off on a report that indicated the final decision on full-rate production could be delayed up to 13 months.

A decision on full-rate production had been expected this December.

"We are not making as quick progress on the joint simulation environment, integrating the F-35 into it," Lord said.

The Joint Simulation Environment is a government-owned modeling and simulation facility that can be used for testing aircraft and flight systems as a supplement to open-air testing.

A Lockheed Martin representative said the company was "confident the full F-35 enterprise is prepared for full-rate production and ready to meet growing customer demand."

Lockheed Martin's goal was to deliver 131 aircraft in 2019 with production growing "to over 140 production aircraft deliveries" in 2020, the representative said.

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Mike Stone
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -1.42% 371.77 Delayed Quote.46.21%
RLI CORP. 1.32% 97.51 Delayed Quote.33.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18pKuroda says BOJ could ease policy more, still has tools available
RE
03:16pBoeing 2016 internal messages suggest employees may have misled FAA on 737 MAX - sources
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14pDollar weak as Brexit deal boosts euro, sterling
RE
03:11pJON TESTER : Tester Demands Regulators Allow Hemp Producers to Bank Locally, Slams Agency for Disregarding Federal Law
PU
03:08p'Almost existential' trade worries dominating IMF meetings - BoE's Carney
RE
03:03pGeneral Motors strike to slash U.S. October payrolls - JPMorgan
RE
03:01pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : FDIC and Federal Reserve request information on use and impact of CAMELS ratings
PU
03:00pEXCLUSIVE : SEC probes oilfield firm ProPetro over accounting, disclosures: sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 200 million
5SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group