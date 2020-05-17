Log in
Pentamaster Bhd : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/03/2020

05/17/2020 | 08:46pm EDT
Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/03/2020
BackMay 15, 2020
Financial Year End 31 Dec 2020
Quarter 1 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2020
The figures have not been audited

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31 Mar 2020
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
31 Mar 2020
31 Mar 2019
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
1 Revenue
100,109
118,760
100,109
118,760
2 Profit/(loss) before tax
27,219
33,146
27,219
33,146
3 Profit/(loss) for the period
26,103
30,735
26,103
30,735
4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
16,771
19,564
16,771
19,564
5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
3.53
4.12
3.53
4.12
6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00


AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
 		Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
0.9547
0.9194

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:

Country Base Unit Subunit
Malaysia Ringgit Sen
United States Dollar Cent
United Kingdom Pound Pence
Announcement Info
Company Name PENTAMASTER CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name PENTA
Date Announced 15 May 2020
Category Financial Results
Reference Number FRA-15052020-00006

Attachments

  1. Q12020.pdf (Size: 569,158 bytes)

Disclaimer

Pentamaster Corporation Bhd published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 00:45:04 UTC
