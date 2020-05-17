Pentamaster Bhd : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/03/2020

Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/03/2020
|
Financial Year End
|
31 Dec 2020
|
Quarter
|
1 Qtr
|
Quarterly report for the financial period ended
|
31 Mar 2020
|
The figures
|
have not been audited
Announcement Info
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31 Mar 2020
|
|
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
|
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
|
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
|
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
|
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
|
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
|
31 Mar 2020
|
31 Mar 2019
|
31 Mar 2020
|
31 Mar 2019
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
1
|
Revenue
|
100,109
|
118,760
|
100,109
|
118,760
|
2
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
27,219
|
33,146
|
27,219
|
33,146
|
3
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
26,103
|
30,735
|
26,103
|
30,735
|
4
|
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
|
16,771
|
19,564
|
16,771
|
19,564
|
5
|
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
|
3.53
|
4.12
|
3.53
|
4.12
|
6
|
Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
|
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
|
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
|
7
|
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
|
0.9547
|
0.9194
Definition of Subunit:
In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:
|
Country
|
Base Unit
|
Subunit
|
Malaysia
|
Ringgit
|
Sen
|
United States
|
Dollar
|
Cent
|
United Kingdom
|
Pound
|
Pence
|
Company Name
|
PENTAMASTER CORPORATION BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
PENTA
|
Date Announced
|
15 May 2020
|
Category
|
Financial Results
|
Reference Number
|
FRA-15052020-00006
Attachments
-
Q12020.pdf (Size: 569,158 bytes)
Disclaimer
Pentamaster Corporation Bhd published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 00:45:04 UTC