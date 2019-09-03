People Bank of China : 2019 Financial Literacy Month Kicks Off

On August 28, the People's Bank of China (PBC), China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), and Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) jointly launched 2019 Financial Literacy Month to promote financial literacy in families, advocate rational investment and foster well-behaved netizens. Zhu Hexin, PBC Deputy Governor, attended the press briefing and made an introduction of the whole activity. Relevant officials from the PBC Financial Customer Protection Bureau, CBIRC Financial Rights Protection Bureau, CSRC Investor Protection Bureau, and CAC Cyberspace Affairs Bureau briefed on their work. Representatives from banking financial institutions, insurance companies, securities companies, and payment institutions, as well as the press were also among the attendees.

The activity is geared to the vulnerability and financial demands of different groups of people. It promotes basic financial knowledge and risk prevention skills among financial consumers, investors and netizens, so as to improve their financial literacy and enhance their awareness of risks and their capabilities to safeguard against illegal financial activities. It also guides consumers and investors to rationally select and properly use financial products and services, and consciously resist financial rumors and negative online information, so as to purify the cyberspace.

The activity covers six aspects. Firstly, promoting basic financial knowledge and advocating positive financial attitudes. Secondly, promoting insurance knowledge and advocating the philosophy of honest insurance. Thirdly, Conducting special education on private funds and advocating rational investment. Fourthly, guarding against illegal financial activities and warning of potential risks in a timely manner. Fifthly, digitizing and reinforcing financial education and enhancing the effectiveness. Sixthly, fostering well-behaved financial netizens to ensure a pure cyberspace.