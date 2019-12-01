Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

People Bank of China : Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng Attends the 57th EMEAP Deputies' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 02:38am EST

The 57th Executives' Meeting of East Asia Pacific Central Banks (EMEAP) Deputies' Meeting was held in Manila, Philippines on 30 Nov - 1 Dec 2019. Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng of the People's Bank of China attended the said meeting. The Deputies exchanged views on recent developments in the global and regional economy, digital currency, green finance and other issues. The Deputies also reviewed the progress reports of EMEAP Monetary and Financial Stability Committee (MFSC) and working groups.

Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng introduced recent economic and financial development in China.

Disclaimer

The People's Bank of China published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 07:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39aAlgeria's cereal import bill falls 12% in Jan-Sept
RE
03:34aNigeria sees stable FX rate, tight monetary policy in 2020 -cenbank
RE
02:38aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng Attends the 57th EMEAP Deputies' Meeting
PU
01:11aIndia plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy
RE
12:10aChina must recover pig production, stabilise pork supply - vice premier
RE
11/30China will not resort to quantitative easing - PBOC governor
RE
11/30China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
RE
11/30As Juncker bids farewell, new EU executive begins with scrutiny over Luxembourg tax
RE
11/30South Korean Exports Fell 14% on Year in November
DJ
11/30South Korea November exports plunge as China-U.S. deal still in dark
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
2MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
3China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
4LITTELFUSE, INC. : LITTELFUSE : LED Performance Ensurance Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter
5GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Macau casino revenue slides 8.5% in November

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group