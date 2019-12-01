People Bank of China : Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng Attends the 57th EMEAP Deputies' Meeting

The 57th Executives' Meeting of East Asia Pacific Central Banks (EMEAP) Deputies' Meeting was held in Manila, Philippines on 30 Nov - 1 Dec 2019. Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng of the People's Bank of China attended the said meeting. The Deputies exchanged views on recent developments in the global and regional economy, digital currency, green finance and other issues. The Deputies also reviewed the progress reports of EMEAP Monetary and Financial Stability Committee (MFSC) and working groups.

Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng introduced recent economic and financial development in China.