People Bank of China : Financial Statistics Report (October 2019)

11/12/2019 | 10:45pm EST

1. Broad money and narrow money rose by 8.4 percent and 3.3 percent respectively

At end-October, broad money supply (M2) stood at RMB194.56 trillion, increasing by 8.4 percent year on year, the same pace as a month earlier and an acceleration of 0.4 percentage points from a year earlier. Narrow money supply (M1), at RMB55.81 trillion, rose by 3.3 percent year on year, a slowdown of 0.1 percentage points from a month earlier but a pickup of 0.6 percentage points from a year earlier. The amount of currency in circulation (M0) was RMB7.34 trillion, increasing by 4.7 percent year on year. The month saw a net money withdrawal of RMB73.4 billion.

2. RMB loans increased by RMB661.3 billion while foreign currency loans decreased by USD1.2 billion in October

At end-October, outstanding RMB and foreign currency loans totaled RMB156.22 trillion, up 11.8 percent year on year. Outstanding RMB loans grew by 12.4 percent year on year to RMB150.59 trillion, down 0.1 percentage points from a month earlier and 0.7 percentage points from a year earlier.

In October, RMB loans expanded by RMB661.3 billion, RMB35.7 billion less than the growth in the same period last year. By sector, household loans rose by RMB421 billion, with short-term loans and medium and long-term (MLT) loans increasing by RMB62.3 billion and RMB358.7 billion, respectively; loans to non-financial enterprises, government agencies and organizations rose by RMB126.2 billion, with short-term loans falling by RMB117.8 billion and MLT loans and bill financing increasing by RMB221.6 billion and RMB21.4 billion, respectively; loans to non-banking financial institutions rose by RMB112.3 billion.

At end-October, outstanding foreign currency loans stood at USD798.6 billion, down 3 percent year on year. In October, foreign currency loans decreased by USD1.2 billion, compared with an increase of USD4.6 billion in the same period last year.

3. RMB deposits and foreign currency deposits rose by RMB237.2 billion and USD17.5 billion respectively in October

At end-October, the outstanding amount of RMB and foreign currency deposits was RMB196.26 trillion, up 8.1 percent year on year. RMB deposits recorded an outstanding amount of RMB190.97 trillion, rising by 8.2 percent year on year, down 0.1 percentage points from a month earlier but up 0.1 percentage points from a year earlier.

In October, RMB deposits rose by RMB237.2 billion, RMB116.3 billion less than the growth in the same period last year. Specifically, household deposits and deposits of non-financial enterprises declined by RMB601.2 billion and RMB699.3 billion, respectively, while fiscal deposits and deposits of non-banking financial institutions increased by RMB555.1 billion and RMB886.5 billion, respectively.

At end-October, the outstanding amount of foreign currency deposits was USD749.7 billion, up 1.5 percent year on year. In October, foreign currency deposits increased by USD17.5 billion, compared with a decrease of USD5 billion in the same period last year.

4. In October, the monthly weighted average interest rate for interbank RMB lending stood at 2.56 percent and the monthly weighted average interest rate for bond pledged repos was 2.57 percent

In October, lending, cash bond and repo transactions in the interbank RMB market totaled RMB85.49 trillion, with the daily average declining by 1.6 percent year on year to RMB4.5 trillion. Specifically, the average daily turnovers of interbank lending and pledged repo trading fell by 24.1 percent and 1.7 percent year on year, respectively, while that of cash bond trading rose by 19.1 percent year on year.

In October, the monthly weighted average interbank lending rate stood at 2.56 percent, up 0.01 percentage points month on month and 0.14 percentage points year on year. The monthly weighted average interest rate for pledged repos was 2.57 percent, up 0.01 percentage points month on month and 0.18 percentage points year on year.

5. RMB cross-border trade settlement reached RMB474 billion and RMB settlement of direct investment posted RMB200.8 billion in October

In October, RMB settlement of cross-border trade in goods, cross-border trade in services and other current account items, ODI and FDI amounted to RMB328.8 billion, RMB145.2 billion, RMB47.3 billion and RMB153.5 billion, respectively.

Notes:

1. Data for the current period are preliminary.

2. Since August 2014, re-export trade has been removed from the statistics of trade in services to be included in trade in goods, reducing the former and expanding the latter correspondingly.

3. Starting from 2015, deposits of non-banking financial institutions have been included in RMB deposits, foreign currency deposits and deposits in RMB and foreign currencies; lending to non-banking financial institutions has been included in RMB loans, foreign currency loans and loans in RMB and foreign currencies.

Disclaimer

The People's Bank of China published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 03:44:05 UTC
