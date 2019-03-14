People Bank of China : Governor Yi Gang and Three Deputy Governors Answer Press Questions on Financial Reform and Development (Part II)

Part II

Host: Thank you Governor Yi Gang. Now we'll open the floor for questions. [2019-03-10 10:42:49]

China Central Television, China Media Group: My question is for Governor Yi Gang. As you just mentioned, the PBC has lowered RRR several times since January 2018, including two cuts with each of 0.5 percentage point in this January which have injected substantial liquidity into the market. I also noted that, this year's Report on the Work of the Government states that China's prudent monetary policy will be eased or tightened to the right degree, without the phrasing of 'remaining neutral' as last year. I'm wondering if this means that China's monetary policy tends to loosen this year. [2019-03-10 10:43:05]

Yi Gang: Thank you for your question. The prudent monetary policy is a policy orientation carrying a rich spectrum of connotations. This time, we have placed our focus on the prudent monetary policy and omitted the word 'neutral', as you just said. The statement has become more concise, but the essence of the prudent monetary policy remain unchanged. The prudent monetary policy will stress counter-cyclical adjustments, and the stance will be kept appropriate at the aggregate level, neither too loose nor too tight. To maintain the appropriate stance of policy this year, the increases in M2 and AFRE should be generally in line with the nominal GDP growth- this is what we refer to as appropriate stance of prudent monetary policy. Meanwhile, we're also required to further optimize our policy structure by increasing the support for SMBs and private enterprises. Lastly, we must achieve both internal and external balances in implementing prudent monetary policy, as China's economy has deeply integrated into the world economy. China's monetary policy, mainly devised to fit domestic economic situation, will also take into account global factors and China's status in the global economic system as well as the export-oriented sectors.

Therefore, when analyzing the monetary policy with, for example, the financial statistics of January, you may find them quite satisfactory. But I have to remind you that, we should look at statistics of money and credit in a prolonged time frame. At a specific point, the weighted average of most figures shall be considered instead of one figure only; within a specific time frame, the moving averages over the course shall be analyzed instead of at a single point of time. In this way, we will be able to have a comprehensive understanding of the essence of prudent monetary policy. Thank you. [2019-03-10 10:43:28]

Bloomberg News: Our question is about the RMB exchange rate. As we know, it is a topic of discussion in the China-U.S. trade talks. We wonder if there is a preliminary agreement that has been reached, and how it may be different from the G20 agreement that national currencies won't be used for trade advantage. We are also curious on your view on the U.S. requests for a stable RMB and disclosure of the PBC's potential intervention in the forex market. [2019-03-10 10:45:26]

Yi Gang: China and the U.S. did discuss the exchange rates in the just-concluded seventh round of economic and trade talks. In fact, the exchange rate issue has always been an important concern and a long-standing topic of discussion on bilateral and multilateral platforms like G20 and International Monetary Fund (IMF). China and US had exchanged views on the issue in bilateral talks for a long time being, and this was not the first time. For example, exchange rates were discussed in the previous China-US Strategic and Economic Dialogues and China-US Comprehensive Economic Dialogues.

I'd love to raise a few examples of the many important issues we discussed this time. Firstly, the two sides discussed how to respect the autonomy of each other's monetary authorities in determining the monetary policy. Secondly, as we discussed, both sides should adhere to a market-decided exchange rate mechanism. Thirdly, we agreed that both sides should honor the commitments made at all previous G20 summits such as non-adoption of competitive depreciation, no use of the exchange rate for competition purpose, and should maintain close communication on forex markets. Fourthly, we also discussed the issue that both sides should commit to disclosing data in accordance with the IMF standards for statistics transparency, among other important ones. Overall, China and the U.S. reached consensuses on many key, important issues. Thank you. [2019-03-10 10:46:01]

Nihon Keizai Shimbun: The latest statistics on the AFRE showed that in January loans increased by over RMB 3 trillion, considerably more than the growth in the same period last year. And short-term loans and bill financing contributed to a major share of the increase. Therefore, some think that this might lead to empty cycling and arbitrage of funds, and some leaders have expressed such concern as well. What's your take on this? [2019-03-10 10:52:20]

Yi Gang: The statistics of the M2 and the AFRE in January have triggered heated discussions on the loan structure, the considerably increased discounted bills, and whether there will be arbitrage with structured deposit. Some say that this is probably an empty cycling within the financial system. We have taken this issue very seriously, and analyzed the nation-wide statistics with regards to the amounts of structured deposit and discounted bills, and the spread between their interest rates. Our conclusion is that first, seasonal factors contributed to the relatively fast growth of statistics in January. Again, I suggest you analyze the statistics of January and February which was lately released together. In effect, only combining those of January and February is not enough since this February and the first month of the lunar year overlap a lot. Statistics in March will also be affected and shall be considered. Therefore, we should look at all statistics from January to March combined.

I will briefly answer your question. We have studied the interest rates on structured deposit and discounted bills as well as the central bank discount rate on bills. Generally, there is no large-scale empty cycling or arbitrage. I do not rule out the possibility of very few banks, clients that have this problem, but the entire discounted bill business has been supporting the real economy, mainly the SMBs and private enterprises, in light of the average figure and the entire time span. Thank you. [2019-03-10 10:52:51]

Yi Gang: Deputy Governor Pan is going to add to what I said. [2019-03-10 10:53:11]

Pan Gongsheng: Governor Yi has delivered a rather complete response to this question. In statistics released in January, the number of bill financing increased, which was primarily because of its support for the real economy, especially Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who have enjoyed significant cost reduction thereof. Bill financing has constituted an important financing channel for SMEs with its short term, high convenience and strong liquidity. Some time ago, the discount rate of bills was on a constant decline, making businesses more willing to finance through bills. We have already extensively studied and fully analyzed the question you just put forward. As Governor Yi illustrated, there might be a few cases involving arbitrage between bill financing and structured deposit. The interest rate spread is quite limited, so it is not a prevalent problem. Neither is it the major reason for the increase in bill financing.

Next, as one of the regulators of bill financing market, the PBC will, firstly, enhance the linkage and transmission between the interest rate on bill financing and that of the capital market, stay alert against possible arbitrage and empty cycling, and take timely measures. Secondly, we will guide financial institutions to intensify internal management, improve business assessment, give play to the role of bills in supporting the real economy, and prevent behavior distortion and risk accumulation. Thank you. [2019-03-10 10:53:24]

People's Daily: Premier Li Keqiang put forward in the Report on the Work of the Government that large state-owned commercial banks shall increase their loans to SMBs by over 30%. So, what measures will the PBC release to make sure this target is met, and how to further smooth out the transmission of monetary policy to make more SMBs benefits from the policies? Thank you. [2019-03-10 11:00:35]

Pan Gongsheng: Thank you for the question. The issue of difficulty in and high cost of financing faced by SMBs is a wide concern of the entire society. The CPC Central Committee and the State Council have also paid great attention to this issue. Last year when this problem began cropping up, the PBC, adhering to the idea of 'pooling concerted efforts of relevant government authorities', integrated long-term and short-term measures with comprehensive strategy to ease the problem of difficulty in and high cost of financing for private enterprises and SMBs. With regards to monetary policy, the PBC conducted counter-cyclical adjustments, and launched structured monetary policy instruments. For policy synergy forged by all parties, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) enhanced the regulation evaluation mechanism; the Ministry of Finance launched a series of incentive taxation policies to support the financing of SMBs and private enterprises in terms of fiscal and taxation policy support. And the financial institutions strengthened their policy and resource arrangements internally. At the same time, the PBC took the lead in giving play to the role of the bond market, and implemented the support instrument for bond financing by private enterprises to restore their financing capacity. The results show that some marginal improvement has been in place in the financing of private enterprises and SMBs, as loan statistics have improved including increased loans, much wider coverage of loans and significant drop in the interest rate on loans to SMBs. The support instrument for bond financing launched last October has played a positive role in improving the financing environment for private enterprises and SMBs, raising their risk preference, and creating a better financing environment for the entire society. [2019-03-10 11:01:16]

Pan Gongsheng: The difficulty in and high cost of financing faced by SMBs is a world-wide challenge and a very complicated issue which involves various aspects. This year, the PBC will further prop up its efforts in this regard. Firstly, in monetary policy, counter-cyclical adjustments will be strengthened to keep liquidity reasonably adequate, and give play to structured monetary policy instruments to guide financial institutions to increase their support. Secondly, the financial inclusion service system will be improved. Large banks should transform their financial service philosophy and mechanism, and increase the availability of financial services at the community level. Premier Li Keqiang put forward a specific quantitative target of increasing the growth rate of large-scale commercial banks' inclusive finance to SMBs to up to 30% this year. Some medium- to small-sized banks should focus on services for SMBs and agriculture, rural areas and rural residents. In the meantime, we should supervise and guide financial institutions to optimize internal resource allocations and policy arrangements, and intensify the implementation of liability exemption in the case of performing due diligence. The fintech services should be improved, and customer acquisition, risk prevention and control and credit granting capacities should be enhanced. Thirdly, we shall continue to give play to the synergy generated by pooling concerted efforts of relevant authorities, which include financial regulatory policies and fiscal and taxation policies. Fourthly, a multi-tiered capital market shall play its role. The bond market financing instrument shall continue to support high-quality private enterprises to expand their bond financing, and the capital market shall be developed into a multi-tiered one. The fifth is to optimize the financial ecosystem.

In addition, in supporting SMBs and private enterprises, we should respect the law of the market, stay committed to targeted support, give priority to private enterprises who develop in line with national industrial development orientation, focus on the real economy for their major businesses with advanced technologies, marketable products but are temporarily stuck in difficulties. Blind support or hasty issuance of loans shall be avoided, while the capability to prevent and control future financial risks shall be improved.

The problem of difficulty in and high cost of financing for private enterprises and SMBs, in particular for the latter, is a long-term and comprehensive issue that calls for concerted efforts of all parties. We need to address this issue with perseverance. Thank you. [2019-03-10 11:01:32]

(To be continued)