People Bank of China : Officials from NDRC and PBC Answer Press Questions on the Notice on Further Clarifying and Regulating Investment from As...

Recently, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the People's Bank of China (PBC), the Ministry of Finance (MOF), the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) jointly issued the Notice on Further Clarifying and Regulating Investment from Asset Management Products of Financial Institutions in Venture Capital Funds and Government-Sponsored Industry Investment Funds (Fagai Caijingui [2019] No. 1638, hereinafter referred to as the Notice). Officials from the NDRC and the PBC answered questions from the press on issues of public concern.

I. Please introduce the background of introducing the Notice.

Attaching great importance to innovation and entrepreneurship, the CPC Central Committee and the State Council introduced a series of policies to facilitate the regulated and sound development of venture capital funds and government-sponsored industry investment funds (hereinafter referred to as VCFs & GSIIFs). So far, the sector has embraced stable development. Mainly allocating financial resources through equity investment, the VCFs & GSIIFs are able to provide venture capital commensurate with enterprises of different sectors, sizes and development stages, accumulate indispensable capital for high-quality development, and offer critical support for the development of innovation-based enterprises. In April 2018, upon approval of the State Council, the PBC worked together with relevant authorities to issue the Guiding Opinions on Regulating Asset Management Business of Financial Institutions (hereinafter referred to as the new regulatory guidance on assets management business), which clarified that regulations on the VCFs & GSIIFs will be otherwise stipulated.

To implement relevant requirements of the new regulatory guidance on assets management business, enable the VCFs & GSIIFs to play a better role, satisfy the need for medium and long-term capital in the real economy, guide social capital and resources to support innovation, entrepreneurship and creation and industrial transformation and upgrading, and effectively prevent and control financial risks while substantially enhancing the capability of finance in serving the real economy, the NDRC and the PBC worked together with relevant authorities to formulate the Notice. The Notice mainly clarified the application of the new regulatory guidance and its implementing rules on assets management business in the investment of asset management products in VCFs and GSIIFs. The general idea and major contents of the Notice remain in line with the orientation and fundamental principles of the new regulatory guidance on assets management business and its implementing rules.

II. What's the application scope of the Notice?

The VCFs & GSIIFs to which the Notice is applicable shall operate in accordance with existing administrative rules of the NDRC, MOF and CSRC. Meanwhile, in order to further facilitate orderly competition and provide targeted support, we have specified the criteria for identifying the eligible funds. Their investment targets shall be in line with national macro-administration policies including industrial policies and investment policies. Certain funds will be offered enhanced support, including those that directly serve the fostering and development of emerging industry clusters, improvement of independent innovation capacity, core technology research in key areas, intelligent transformation and upgrading of equipment, and innovation, entrepreneurship and creation Eligible VCFs need to be invested solely in unlisted enterprises, with duration of at least seven years, and have 'venture capital investment' in their names or 'venture capital investment' strategies in their contracts and prospectuses. Eligible GSIIFs need to be approved by the CPC Central Committee or the people's government of a province or city under separate state planning with government subscription accounting for at least 10% of their total, and be operated without added implicit debt of local governments, etc.

The asset management business of financial institutions that the Notice is applicable to shall be compliant with the new regulatory guidance on assets management business, i.e. financial services that financial institutions, including banks, trusts, securities, funds, futures, insurance asset management institutions, financial asset investment companies, etc., provide as entrustd by the investors in investing and managing their entrusted property.

III. How is the policy arrangement specified in the Notice for the transition period?

Prior to the release of the new regulatory guidance on assets management business, some financial institutions had signed the subscription agreements with or contributed to the VCFs & GSIIFs. In order to avoid the emergence of uncompleted programs that will undermine the role of funds in serving the real economy, the NDRC and the PBC made prudential studies together with relevant authorities and concluded that based on the principle of 'demarcation between the old and the new,' subscription agreements that financial institutions have signed with the eligible VCFs & GSIIFs according to the Notice before the release of the new regulation shall continue to take effect. Meanwhile, in accordance with the regulations in the PBC's Notice on Further Clarifying the Matters Related to the Guiding Opinions for Regulating Asset Management Business of Financial Institutions, during the transition period, financial institutions may issue existing products to invest in the eligible VCFs & GSIIFs, but the volume shall not exceed that of the existing products and be reduced in an orderly manner so as to prevent cliff effects at the end of the transition. As for the products premature at the end of the transition, they shall be properly handled upon approval of financial regulatory authorities.

IV. What exemptions are specified on eligible VCFs & GSIIFs by the Notice?

Based on the special characteristics of the VCFs & GSIIFs, the Notice specifies two exemptions. First, publicly offered asset management products are allowed to invest in eligible VCFs & GSIIFs. In order to address the problem of qualification accreditation of eligible VCFs & GSIIFs that are funded by publicly offered asset management products, the Notice, in line with the general principles of the new regulatory guidance on assets management business, stipulates that for asset management products investing in eligible VCFs & GSIIFs, financial institutions shall enhance investor suitability management during the transitional period. Based on the precondition of full disclosure and warning of the nature and risk of the investments, the products can be regarded as qualified investors as a whole. Second, restrictions on nesting are moderately loosened. The new regulatory guidance on asset management business poses relatively strict restrictions on the multi-layered nesting of asset management products, which helps to reduce the internal circulation of funds within financial institutions and cut the financing costs of enterprises. Nonetheless, some of the VCFs & GSIIFs are 'parent funds' in nature, which directly serve the real economy and do not fall into the prohibitions in the new regulatory guidance on asset management business as 'divorcing from the real economy' or 'in-system circulation'. Therefore, as noted in the Notice, eligible VCFs & GSIIFs invested by asset management products and other privately offered investment funds shall not be regarded as a 'layer' of asset management products, so as to avoid the impact on their operation. The policy applies both during and after the transitional period.

V. How to enhance in-process and ex-post supervision?

To implement the reform of 'streamlining administration, delegating powers, strengthening regulation and improving services' of the CPC Central Committee, further enhance financial risk prevention, and eliminate regulatory arbitrage to the largest extent, the Notice strengthens the supervision on the implementation of the Notice by eligible VCFs & GSIIFs and financial institutions. Eligible VCFs & GSIIFs that are funded by new issuance of existing products by financial institutions shall submit relevant documents to the NDRC within a certain period of time after the completion of funding, including investment certificates and other materials certifying the compliance of the investment. For eligible VCFs & GSIIFs that are not funded by new issuance of existing products by financial institutions, when the policies in Articles 5 and 6 of the Notice apply, eligible VCFs and GSIIFs shall also submit relevant documents to the NDRC in a timely manner. The NDRC shall strengthen information sharing with other relevant authorities, and all the authorities, according to their respective functions, shall reinforce supervision on financial institutions and VCFs & GSIIFs, so as to create a favorable institutional environment for the sustainable and sound development of financial institutions' asset management business as well as VCFs & GSIIFs, and to hold the bottom line of preventing systemic financial risks.

Annex

Notice on Further Clarifying and Regulating Investment from Asset Management Products of Financial Institutions in Venture Capital Funds and Government-Sponsored Industry Investment Funds

Fagai Caijingui No. 1638 [2019]

Development and reform commissions and departments (bureaus) of finance in all provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government and cities specifically designated in the state plan, the PBC Shanghai Head Office, branches, operations offices and provincial level and sub-provincial level central sub-branches, all local bureaus of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), all local bureaus of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), bureaus of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) in all provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government, foreign exchange administration department, Shenzhen, Dalian, Qingdao, Xiamen and Ningbo bureaus and all relevant market institutions:

Venture Capital funds and government-sponsored industry investment funds (hereinafter referred to as VCFs & GSIIFs) are investment and financing channels that effectively combine technology, capital, talents, management expertise and other innovation elements with the real economy, and important capital forces that promote high-quality economic development, playing an important role in maintaining efforts to remedy shortcomings in economic operation and sustaining the vitality of private investment. In line with the spirits of the Guiding Opinions of the State Council on Promoting the Sustainable and Sound Development of Venture Capital (Guofa No. 53 [2016]), the Guiding Opinions of the General Office of the State Council on Maintaining Efforts to Remedy Shortcomings in Infrastructure Field (Guobanfa No. 101 [2018]) and other documents, and in a bid to further implement the requirements on separately formulating the regulations regarding the VCFs & GSIIFs in the Guiding Opinions on Regulating Asset Management Business of Financial Institutions (Yinfa No. 106 [2018], hereinafter referred to as the Guiding Opinions), issues regarding investment of asset management products of financial institutions in VCFs & GSIIFs are further clarified as follows.

I. 'Venture capital funds' (VCFs) in the Notice refer to equity investment funds that make equity investments in unlisted growth startups under establishment or re-establishment, in expectation of gains from capital appreciation mainly through equity transfer after the investee startup becomes mature or relatively mature. The Notice shall apply to VCFs that meet all of the following criteria:

1. VCF regulations are complied with, such as those in the Interim Measures for the Administration of Venture Capital Investment Enterprises (NDRC Decree [2015] No.39) or the Interim Measures for the Supervision and Administration of Private Investment Funds (CSRC Decree [2014] No.105), and filing with relevant authorities is completed as required.

2. Investments are made in compliance with national macro management policies such as industry policies and investment policies.

3. Investment is limited solely to unlisted enterprises, except the holding of shares that are not transferred after the listing of the investee and those obtained via placement.

4. Bond financing is not involved in fund operations, except law-based issuance of bonds aimed at improving investment capacity.

5. The fund shall last no less than seven years. No structural arrangements on fund shares are allowed, except that giving priority to government-sponsored funds for guidance of venture capital investment.

6. There is 'venture capital investment' in the name of the fund or 'venture capital investment' strategy in the contract and prospectus of the fund.

II. 'Government-sponsored industry investment funds' (GSIIFs) in the Notice refer to equity investment funds and venture capital funds that are sponsored by the government and mainly invest in non-publicly traded equities of enterprises. The Notice shall apply to GSIIFs that meet all of the following requirements:

1. The establishment of the fund is approved by the central government, a provincial-level government, or the government of a municipality with independent planning status (including their departments and directly administered agencies), with government sponsorship specified in the approval document or relevant documents. The funding by the government accounts for no less than 10 percent of the fund size. Particularly, for a fund approved by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council, government subscription shall be no lower than 5 percent of the fund size.

2. Relevant regulations are complied with, such as those in the Interim Measures for the Administration of Government-Sponsored Industry Investment Funds (NDRC Caijingui [2016] No.2800) and the Interim Measures for the Administration of Government Investment Funds (Caiyu [2015] No.210).

3. Investments are made in compliance with national macro management policies such as industry policies and investment policies.

4. Fund operations shall not increase the hidden debt of local governments.

III. Subscription agreements that had been signed before the release of the Guiding Opinions between financial institutions and VCFs/GSIIFs referred to in the Notice shall continue to be effective.

IV. During the transitional period, financial institutions shall be allowed to finance, through issues of existing products, the eligible VCFs/GSIIFs with whom they had signed subscription agreements before the release of the Guiding Opinions. But the financing shall not increase the overall stock of existing products, and shall be progressively reduced to guard against cliff effect at the end of the transitional period. In case there are amounts undue at the end of the transitional period, they shall be properly handled with the approval of financial regulatory authorities. As for subscription agreements signed with the eligible VCFs/GSIIFs after the release of the Guiding Opinions, financing provided by financial institutions through issues of asset management products shall strictly abide by the Guiding Opinions, unless otherwise provided by the CPC Central Committee or the State Council.

V. During the transitional period, regarding asset management products investing solely in VCFs/GSIIFs that are up to the requirements of the Notice, their manager institutions shall enhance the management of investor eligibility. Provided that the nature and risks of investing in the product are fully disclosed to the investors, the product as a whole can be regarded as a qualified investor, with no need to sum up the number of investors in the product. Financial institutions that fail to fully fulfil their disclosure obligations shall be subject to severe punishment by financial regulatory authorities.

VI. In receiving investment from asset management products and other private investment funds, VCFs/GSIIFs that are up to the requirements of the Notice shall not be regarded as asset management products at the same level.

VII. Relevant departments shall do their duties to strengthen regulation of VCFs/GSIIFs and financial institutions over their implementation of the Notice, and to enhance regulatory coordination. Within 15 working days after the receipt of funding provided by financial institutions through issues of existing products, VCFs/GSIIFs shall submit to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) relevant materials reporting the funding and demonstrating their eligibility based on the Notice. The materials shall be shared in a timely way with the Ministry of Finance (MOF), the People's Bank of China (PBC), the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE). In case financial institutions are found by NDRC, MOF and CSRC departments to invest, through issues of existing products, in funds that do not meet the requirements of the Notice, these departments shall report to financial regulatory authorities in a timely way, who shall take regulatory measures or impose administrative punishment as needed on the financial institutions in accordance with relevant laws and regulations as well as the Guiding Opinions.

National Development and Reform Commission

People's Bank of China

Ministry of Finance

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission

China Securities Regulatory Commission

State Administration of Foreign Exchange

October 19, 2019