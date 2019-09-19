People Bank of China : Open Market Operations No.184

（Open Market Operations Office, September 19, 2019）

In order to offset the impact of factors including peak period for tax payment, payment for subscribing government bonds and maturing time deposits for local treasury cash management, and to maintain stable liquidity at the end of the quarter, the People's Bank of China conducts reverse repo operations of RMB170 billion by interest rate bidding on September 19, 2019.

