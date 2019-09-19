Log in
People Bank of China : Open Market Operations No.184

09/19/2019 | 03:12am EDT

（Open Market Operations Office, September 19, 2019）

In order to offset the impact of factors including peak period for tax payment, payment for subscribing government bonds and maturing time deposits for local treasury cash management, and to maintain stable liquidity at the end of the quarter, the People's Bank of China conducts reverse repo operations of RMB170 billion by interest rate bidding on September 19, 2019.

Details of the Reverse Repo Operations

Maturity

Volume

Interest Rate

7 days

RMB120 billion

2.55%

14 days

RMB50 billion

2.70%

Disclaimer

The People's Bank of China published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 07:11:08 UTC
