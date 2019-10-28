People Bank of China : Open Market Operations No.209

Announcement of Open Market Operations No.209 [2019]

(Open Market Operations Office, October 28, 2019)

On October 28, 2019, the People's Bank of China conducts an operation of time deposits with commercial banks for central treasury cash management in the amount of RMB60 billion, which offsets the impact of maturing reverse repos. The liquidity of the banking system maintains at a reasonably adequate level. Therefore, the People's Bank of China decides not to conduct reverse repo operations today.