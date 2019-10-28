Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

People Bank of China : Open Market Operations No.209

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 03:22am EDT

Announcement of Open Market Operations No.209 [2019]

(Open Market Operations Office, October 28, 2019)

On October 28, 2019, the People's Bank of China conducts an operation of time deposits with commercial banks for central treasury cash management in the amount of RMB60 billion, which offsets the impact of maturing reverse repos. The liquidity of the banking system maintains at a reasonably adequate level. Therefore, the People's Bank of China decides not to conduct reverse repo operations today.

Disclaimer

The People's Bank of China published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 07:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aNOT A PEACHY OUTLOOK : Greek producers despair over Trump's new tariffs
RE
04:02aICCT INTERNATIONAL COUNCIL ON CLEAN TRANSPORTATI : Need to fly? Fly like a NERD!
PU
04:02aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's copyright trade with B&R countries surges
PU
04:02aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Deputy President Mabuza arrives in Beijing ahead of South Africa-China Bi-National Commission
PU
04:00aOil drops on weak corporate data out of China
RE
03:57aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Indicative Auction Calendar for the Term Deposit Facility for Q4 2019
PU
03:51aAsian shares climb to three-month high, currencies mark time
RE
03:50aRUSSIA : OPEC+ will factor in weak U.S. output at December meeting - TASS
RE
03:43aLazard appoints Girodolle CEO of Lazard France
RE
03:22aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : Open Market Operations No.209
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : drops profit goal, warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ
4TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Receives Offer From LVMH -- WSJ
5ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group