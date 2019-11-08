People Bank of China : Open Market Operations No.218

Announcement of Open Market Operations No.218 [2019]
(Open Market Operations Office, November 7, 2019)
The People's Bank of China issues the 10th and 11th central bank bills (2019) through the Central Moneymarkets Unit (CMU) bond tendering platform of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) by interest rate bidding on November 7（Thursday), 2019.
Issue
Volume
(RMB)
Maturity
Interest Rate
The 10th Issue of Central Bank Bills(2019)
(Hong Kong)
20 billion
3 months
(91 days)
2.90%
The 11th Issue of Central Bank Bills(2019)
(Hong Kong)
10 billion
one year
2.90%
