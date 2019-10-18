People Bank of China : PBC Conducted CBS Operation on October 17

The People's Bank of China (PBC) conducted a central bank bills swap (CBS) operation on October 17, 2019 in order to improve the liquidity of bank perpetual bonds, support banks to replenish capital through perpetual bond issuance, and enable the financial sector to better serve the real economy. The CBS, with an operation scale of RMB6 billion and at a rate of 0.10 percent, will mature in three months.

The operation was open to the primary dealers of open market businesses for bidding. Primary dealers may engage in the operation using perpetual bonds in circulation. The winning bidders included banking institutions such as state-owned banks, joint-stock banks, urban commercial banks, as well as non-banking financial institutions such as securities firms. The central bank bills swapped by the PBC have a coupon rate of 2.35 percent and will mature in three months.

The PBC will conduct CBS operations steadily and prudently in a market-oriented manner while taking into consideration both the market development and the actual demands of the primary dealers.