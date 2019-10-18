Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

People Bank of China : PBC Conducted CBS Operation on October 17

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 05:54am EDT

The People's Bank of China (PBC) conducted a central bank bills swap (CBS) operation on October 17, 2019 in order to improve the liquidity of bank perpetual bonds, support banks to replenish capital through perpetual bond issuance, and enable the financial sector to better serve the real economy. The CBS, with an operation scale of RMB6 billion and at a rate of 0.10 percent, will mature in three months.

The operation was open to the primary dealers of open market businesses for bidding. Primary dealers may engage in the operation using perpetual bonds in circulation. The winning bidders included banking institutions such as state-owned banks, joint-stock banks, urban commercial banks, as well as non-banking financial institutions such as securities firms. The central bank bills swapped by the PBC have a coupon rate of 2.35 percent and will mature in three months.

The PBC will conduct CBS operations steadily and prudently in a market-oriented manner while taking into consideration both the market development and the actual demands of the primary dealers.

Disclaimer

The People's Bank of China published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 09:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most fall on China growth slowdown; Philippines leads losses
RE
06:05aSTRATMOR Group’s 2019 Technology Insight Study Again Scores MCT Highest for Overall Satisfaction, Lender Loyalty, and Lender Share
SE
05:56aOil ticks up as rising crude stocks are offset by products demand
RE
05:54aOil ticks up as rising crude stocks are offset by products demand
RE
05:54aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Announcement of auction - 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
PU
05:54aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : PBC Conducted CBS Operation on October 17
PU
05:49aRIKOLTO VECO/VREDESEILANDEN : 260 bags of sustainable green Arabica coffee beans from Indonesia on its way to Belgium.
PU
05:45aFed Eyes Another Rate Cut, Weighs When to Stop
DJ
05:44aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Vice-premier speaks at global poverty reduction forum
PU
05:40aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Busy Norwegian Sea
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources
4DANONE : DANONE : 3Q Sales Rose, Adjusts 2019 Guidance to Lower Expectations
5SCIPLAY CORPORATION : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING SCIPLAY CORPORATION (NASDAQ: SCPL) on Behal..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group