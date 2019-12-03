People Bank of China : PBC Deputy Governor Fan Yifei Attends and Addresses the 8th China Payment and Clearing Forum

On November 28, 2019, the 8th China Payment and Clearing Forum was held in Beijing. Fan Yifei, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China (PBC) and member of the CPC PBC Committee attended and addressed the forum.

Mr. Fan Yifei noted that the payment industry is the cornerstone of national economy, the high-quality development of which is vital to China's high-quality economic growth and relies on stringent regulation. The regulation on payment has proved successful, since the irregularities in the payment market have been effectively rectified. However, recurrent problems still exist.

Fan Yifei also required addressing challenges of the payment industry with courage and resolution, adhering to rectification and securing greater progress in regular stringent regulation, to safeguard the high-quality development of the industry. First of all, the intensified crackdown on unlicensed institutions should be taken as the top priority of the regular stringent regulation. Second, innovation should be regulated with cross risks under rigorous control. Licensed institutions should fend off and dispose of small risks at the initial stage and prioritize risk prevention and business compliance. Moreover, they should earnestly follow the administrative rules of the PBC, and refrain from illegally converting inter-bank acquiring business into 'intra-bank clearing' transactions through innovations. Third, regulatory systems should be earnestly implemented. Licensed institutions should respect and abide by regulatory systems and develop their business based on a good understanding and effective implementation of these systems. Fourth, the risks of clearing through advance payments should be firmly prevented. Developing business and diverting funds through fictitious transactions or fictitious merchants are strictly prohibited. Payment institutions, which engage in the diversion of advance payments with malicious intentions and adverse influence, will be severely punished. Licensed institutions should return to their original business and should not run business beyond their legitimate scope or develop unlicensed business. Any of such business that has already been conducted must be terminated. Fifth, the smooth operation of the clearing system should be ensured. Operators should enhance their political stance, stick to the bottom line and strategic thinking, focus on the prevention of major operating risks in the context of all-round opening-up, properly develop the 'three defense lines' (preventive risk management, deposit insurance and bailout) and effectively enhance the capacity of risk management.