People Bank of China : PBC Officials Answer Press Questions on Rules for Verification of Standard Debt-Based Assets (Exposure Draft)

1. What is the background of releasing the Rules?

According to the requirement that 'specific rules for verification of standard debt-based assets shall be further developed by the People's Bank of China (PBC) together with financial regulators' in the Guidelines of People's Bank of China, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, China Securities Regulatory Commission and State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Regulating Asset Management by Financial Institutions (Yin Fa [2018] No. 106; hereinafter referred to as the 'Guidelines'), the PBC worked together with China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, China Securities Regulatory Commission and State Administration of Foreign Exchange to develop the Rules for Verification of Standard Debt-Based Assets (Exposure Draft) (hereinafter referred to as the 'Rules'). The Rules clarifies the border between standard and non-standard debt-based assets, as well as verification criteria and regulatory arrangements, and guides the well-regulated development of the market.

2. What is the general idea when drafting the Rules?

First, we have followed the rule of law, upheld the basic legal framework in the Securities Law under which publicly offered bonds should be approved by securities regulators and private placement bonds have certain policy space, and thereby formed the general idea that except for bonds and asset-backed securities (ABS) issued in accordance with law, other standard debt-based assets should be private placement bonds issued to qualified investors. Meanwhile, drawing on the experience in developing private placement bonds at home and abroad, we have specified five verification criteria for standard debt-based assets under the framework of the Guidelines.

Second, we have worked to avoid sharp market fluctuations as a result of verification of standard debt-based assets. The verification is optional and fully based on the will of relevant market participants and infrastructure institutions. It has been stated in the Rules that regulatory requirements for existing assets will remain unchanged during the transition period, so as to facilitate the smooth transition of the market and prevent new risks arising from addressing risks.

3. What is the scope of standard debt-based assets? How will such assets be verified?

Fully considering market demands, the Rules provides explicit ways for verifying various types of debt-based assets , so as to improve the inclusiveness of the bond market. Specifically, the various debt-based assets issued after the publication of the Rules may be verified through relevant procedures; Asset management products may invest in assets that are recognized as standard and debt-based to replace existing non-standard assets.

To ensure the operability of the verification of standard debt-based assets, the Rules specifies that infrastructure institutions which provide infrastructure services such as registration, custody, clearing and settlement for debt-based assets should submit applications to the PBC for verification of standard debt-based assets. The PBC will work together with financial regulators to verify assets in question according to conditions in Article 2 of the Rules as well as relevant regulations.

4. How would you interpret the relationship between trading markets and infrastructure institutions which apply for verification of standard debt-based assets?

The five conditions specified in the Guidelines include terms such that standard debt-based assets should be 'traded on markets approved by the State Council, such as the interbank market and stock exchange market', in which 'trading markets' is a comprehensive and inclusive concept, representing a set of various financial infrastructure, participants, financial products and instruments.

To be more specific, if a type of debt-based assets is recognized as standard, the infrastructure institution which submitted the application will become an integral part of the interbank and exchange bond markets. It will coordinate with other infrastructures in the bond market, and its businesses should be conducted in accordance with laws and regulations concerning the bond market.

5. Could you explain the arrangements for the transition period of the Rules?

For existing assets 'which are not included in the statistical scope of non-standard debt-based assets by financial regulators prior to the publication of the Rules', they may be exempt from the regulatory requirements for investment in non-standard debt-based assets concerning maturity matching, quota management, concentration management and information disclosure during the transition period of the Guidelines. Assets issued after the publication will not be granted with such exemptions.