People Bank of China : PBC and SAFE Further Facilitate Investment by Overseas Institutional Investors in the Interbank Bond Market

In order to thoroughly implement the decisions and arrangements of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council on further opening up and breaking new ground in opening up comprehensively, the People's Bank of China (PBC) and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) have been advancing the opening-up of the interbank bond market step by step in recent years. So far, overseas institutional investors can invest in China's interbank bond market through multiple channels, such as the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, the RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme, the direct investment channel, and the Bond Connect.

In a move to further facilitate investment by overseas institutions and put into practice the requirements for high-quality opening-up, the PBC has formulated jointly with the SAFE the Notice on Issues Concerning Further Facilitating Investment by Overseas Institutional Investors in the Interbank Bond Market. The notice allows an overseas entity to conduct non-transactional transfers of its bond holdings between its bond account under the QFII/RQFII item and its bond account under the item of direct investment, and to transfer funds directly between its fund accounts. Moreover, an overseas entity who invests in the interbank bond market through the above-mentioned channels shall need to file with relevant authorities only once. Recently, with the approval of the State Council, the PBC and SAFE have lifted restrictions on RQFII pilot countries and regions, and removed QFII/RQFII quota limits. In principle, policies are basically converging for interbank market investment by overseas institutional investors through different channels.

By further facilitating investment by overseas institutional investors, these reform measures will help enhance the width and depth of China's financial market opening-up and promote RMB internationalization. Going forward, in line with the requirements of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, the PBC and SAFE will continue to roll out new measures for optimizing management so as to achieve high-quality opening-up of financial markets.