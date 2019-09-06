People Bank of China : PBC decides to lower required reserve ratio for financial institutions on September 16, 2019

Aiming to further support the development of the real economy and lower financing costs, the People's Bank of China (PBC) has decided to lower the required reserve ratio for financial institutions by 0.5 percentage points on September 16, 2019 (excluding finance companies, financial leasing companies, and auto finance companies).

In addition, in an effort to increase the support for micro and small businesses and private enterprises, rural commercial banks operating solely within provincial administrative regions will additionally enjoy a targeted cut of 1 percentage point in the required reserve ratio. The reduction will be implemented on October 15 and November 15, with a cut of 0.5 percentage points each time.

The PBC will continue to implement the sound monetary policy, focus on targeted adjustment instead of massive supply of liquidity, strike a balance both internally and externally, intensify the countercyclical adjustments, keep the liquidity reasonably adequate, maintain the growth of broad money (M2) and aggregate financing to the real economy (AFRE) basically aligned with that of nominal GDP, so as to create a favorable monetary and financial environment for high-quality economic development and the supply-side structural reforms.