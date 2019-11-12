Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

People Bank of China : Report on Aggregate Financing to the Real Economy (Flow) (October 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 10:45pm EST

According to preliminary statistics, the aggregate financing to the real economy (AFRE) (flow) cumulatively was RMB19.41 trillion from January to October 2019, up RMB3.21 trillion year on year (y-o-y). The aggregate financing to the real economy was RMB618.9 billion in October, down RMB118.5 billion y-o-y. Specifically, RMB loans to the real economy registered an increase of RMB547 billion, RMB167.1 billion less than the increase of the same period of 2018; foreign currency-denominated loans to the real economy (RMB equivalent) recorded a decrease of RMB1 billion, RMB79 billion less than the decrease of the same period of 2018; entrusted loans registered a decrease of RMB66.7 billion, narrowing the decrease from the same period last year by RMB28.2 billion; trust loans recorded a decrease of RMB62.4 billion, narrowing the decrease from the same period last year by RMB74.2 billion; undiscounted bankers' acceptances recorded a decrease of RMB105.3 billion, RMB60 billion more than the decrease of the same period of 2018; net financing of corporate bonds stood at RMB162.2 billion, up RMB9.9 billion y-o-y; net financing of local government special bonds reduced by RMB20 billion, RMB106.8 billion more than the decrease year on year; domestic equity financing by non-financial enterprises amounted to RMB18 billion, up RMB400 million y-o-y.

Note 1: AFRE (flow) refers to the volume of financing provided by the financial system to the real economy within a certain period of time. In the calculations of AFRE (flow), data are from the PBC, CBIRC, CSRC, CCDC and NAFMII.

Note 2: The PBC further improved the statistics of 'corporate bonds' of AFRE since September 2019. Specifically, the PBC incorporated 'exchange-listed asset-backed securities' into 'corporate bonds'. Chart 1 shows the statistics on a comparable basis since 2017.

Note 3: The PBC improved the statistical method of AFRE since July 2018. Specifically, the PBC incorporated 'asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions' and 'written-off loans' into AFRE statistics under the item of 'other financing'. Chart 2 shows the time series data since 2017.

Note 4: The PBC has incorporated 'local government special bonds' into AFRE since September 2018. 'Local government special bonds' are recorded when claims and obligations are registered with custody institutions.

Note 5: The year-on-year statistics in this report are on a comparable basis.

Chart 1: The monthly comparable statistics of AFRE (flow) and corporate bonds since 2017 are as follows:

Month

January

2017

February

2017

March

2017

April

2017

May

2017

June

2017

Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million)

37055

11246

24047

15639

13241

21305

In which:

Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million)

-510

-899

264

628

-2365

-5

Month

July

2017

August

2017

September

2017

October

2017

November

2017

December

2017

Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million)

15041

17989

22469

12209

19258

16193

In which:

Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million)

2642

1525

1669

1628

979

688

Month

January

2018

February

2018

March

2018

April

2018

May

2018

June

2018

Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million)

31412

11997

15937

17748

9517

14883

In which:

Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million)

1894

734

3611

4042

-351

1308

Month

July

2018

August

2018

September

2018

October

2018

November

2018

December

2018

Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million)

12235

19533

21342

7374

16042

16221

In which:

Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million)

2189

3541

15

1523

3918

3895

Month

January

2019

February

2019

March

2019

April

2019

May

2019

June

2019

Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million)

46179

7089

28737

14074

14524

22998

In which:

Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million)

4829

875

3561

4068

1039

1517

Month

July

2019

August

2019

September

2019

October

2019

Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million)

10830

20175

23316

6189

In which:

Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million)

2944

3448

2187

1622

Chart 2: The statistics of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions and written-off loans since 2017 are as follows:

Month

January

2017

February

2017

March

2017

April

2017

May

2017

June

2017

Asset-backed Securities of Depository Financial Institutions (Unit: RMB 100 million)

-129

-10

164

-505

294

113

Written-off Loans (Unit: RMB 100 million)

253

149

846

210

277

1309

Month

July

2017

August

2017

September

2017

October

2017

November

2017

December

2017

Asset-backed Securities of Depository Financial Institutions (Unit: RMB 100 million)

-505

446

324

61

248

1476

Written-off Loans (Unit: RMB 100 million)

205

250

1276

271

481

2059

Month

January

2018

February

2018

March

2018

April

2018

May

2018

June

2018

Asset-backed Securities of Depository Financial Institutions (Unit: RMB 100 million)

-137

-146

387

821

377

272

Written-off Loans (Unit: RMB 100 million)

320

261

1234

259

479

1737

Month

July

2018

August

2018

September

2018

October

2018

November

2018

December

2018

Asset-backed Securities of Depository Financial Institutions (Unit: RMB 100 million)

123

501

895

188

1157

1503

Written-off Loans (Unit: RMB 100 million)

176

377

1615

446

729

2522

Month

January

2019

February

2019

March

2019

April

2019

May

2019

June

2019

Asset-backed Securities of Depository Financial Institutions (Unit: RMB 100 million)

-466

-14

261

243

383

607

Written-off Loans (Unit: RMB 100 million)

249

201

1227

316

392

1806

Month

July

2019

August

2019

September

2019

October

2019

2019

Asset-backed Securities of Depository Financial Institutions (Unit: RMB 100 million)

286

269

284

623

Written-off Loans (Unit: RMB 100 million)

244

351

1692

416

Disclaimer

The People's Bank of China published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 03:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36pINDONESIA LIKELY TO RECORD TRADE DEFICIT IN OCTOBER : Reauters poll
RE
11:36pViews shift sharply on whether BOJ's next move will be easing or tapering
RE
11:32pOil slips as U.S.-China trade deal hopes dwindle
RE
11:32pL'Oreal, Nestle score big at Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping fest
RE
11:31pOil slips as U.S.-China trade deal hopes dwindle
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:13pRegulators begin probe into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal - WSJ
RE
11:08pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most slip on trade uncertainty, new tariff threat
RE
11:01pAsian shares slide on trade disappointment, HK unrest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
3XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : Alibaba-backed EV startup XPeng says raises $400 million for growth
4Tesla to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
5YY INC. : YY Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group