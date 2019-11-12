People Bank of China : Report on Aggregate Financing to the Real Economy (Flow) (October 2019)

According to preliminary statistics, the aggregate financing to the real economy (AFRE) (flow) cumulatively was RMB19.41 trillion from January to October 2019, up RMB3.21 trillion year on year (y-o-y). The aggregate financing to the real economy was RMB618.9 billion in October, down RMB118.5 billion y-o-y. Specifically, RMB loans to the real economy registered an increase of RMB547 billion, RMB167.1 billion less than the increase of the same period of 2018; foreign currency-denominated loans to the real economy (RMB equivalent) recorded a decrease of RMB1 billion, RMB79 billion less than the decrease of the same period of 2018; entrusted loans registered a decrease of RMB66.7 billion, narrowing the decrease from the same period last year by RMB28.2 billion; trust loans recorded a decrease of RMB62.4 billion, narrowing the decrease from the same period last year by RMB74.2 billion; undiscounted bankers' acceptances recorded a decrease of RMB105.3 billion, RMB60 billion more than the decrease of the same period of 2018; net financing of corporate bonds stood at RMB162.2 billion, up RMB9.9 billion y-o-y; net financing of local government special bonds reduced by RMB20 billion, RMB106.8 billion more than the decrease year on year; domestic equity financing by non-financial enterprises amounted to RMB18 billion, up RMB400 million y-o-y.
Note 1: AFRE (flow) refers to the volume of financing provided by the financial system to the real economy within a certain period of time. In the calculations of AFRE (flow), data are from the PBC, CBIRC, CSRC, CCDC and NAFMII.
Note 2: The PBC further improved the statistics of 'corporate bonds' of AFRE since September 2019. Specifically, the PBC incorporated 'exchange-listed asset-backed securities' into 'corporate bonds'. Chart 1 shows the statistics on a comparable basis since 2017.
Note 3: The PBC improved the statistical method of AFRE since July 2018. Specifically, the PBC incorporated 'asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions' and 'written-off loans' into AFRE statistics under the item of 'other financing'. Chart 2 shows the time series data since 2017.
Note 4: The PBC has incorporated 'local government special bonds' into AFRE since September 2018. 'Local government special bonds' are recorded when claims and obligations are registered with custody institutions.
Note 5: The year-on-year statistics in this report are on a comparable basis.
Chart 1: The monthly comparable statistics of AFRE (flow) and corporate bonds since 2017 are as follows:
|
Month
|
January
2017
|
February
2017
|
March
2017
|
April
2017
|
May
2017
|
June
2017
|
Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
37055
|
11246
|
24047
|
15639
|
13241
|
21305
|
In which:
Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
-510
|
-899
|
264
|
628
|
-2365
|
-5
|
Month
|
July
2017
|
August
2017
|
September
2017
|
October
2017
|
November
2017
|
December
2017
|
Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
15041
|
17989
|
22469
|
12209
|
19258
|
16193
|
In which:
Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
2642
|
1525
|
1669
|
1628
|
979
|
688
|
Month
|
January
2018
|
February
2018
|
March
2018
|
April
2018
|
May
2018
|
June
2018
|
Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
31412
|
11997
|
15937
|
17748
|
9517
|
14883
|
In which:
Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
1894
|
734
|
3611
|
4042
|
-351
|
1308
|
Month
|
July
2018
|
August
2018
|
September
2018
|
October
2018
|
November
2018
|
December
2018
|
Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
12235
|
19533
|
21342
|
7374
|
16042
|
16221
|
In which:
Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
2189
|
3541
|
15
|
1523
|
3918
|
3895
|
Month
|
January
2019
|
February
2019
|
March
2019
|
April
2019
|
May
2019
|
June
2019
|
Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
46179
|
7089
|
28737
|
14074
|
14524
|
22998
|
In which:
Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
4829
|
875
|
3561
|
4068
|
1039
|
1517
|
Month
|
July
2019
|
August
2019
|
September
2019
|
October
2019
|
|
|
Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
10830
|
20175
|
23316
|
6189
|
|
|
In which:
Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
2944
|
3448
|
2187
|
1622
|
|
Chart 2: The statistics of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions and written-off loans since 2017 are as follows:
|
Month
|
January
2017
|
February
2017
|
March
2017
|
April
2017
|
May
2017
|
June
2017
|
Asset-backed Securities of Depository Financial Institutions (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
-129
|
-10
|
164
|
-505
|
294
|
113
|
Written-off Loans (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
253
|
149
|
846
|
210
|
277
|
1309
|
Month
|
July
2017
|
August
2017
|
September
2017
|
October
2017
|
November
2017
|
December
2017
|
Asset-backed Securities of Depository Financial Institutions (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
-505
|
446
|
324
|
61
|
248
|
1476
|
Written-off Loans (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
205
|
250
|
1276
|
271
|
481
|
2059
|
Month
|
January
2018
|
February
2018
|
March
2018
|
April
2018
|
May
2018
|
June
2018
|
Asset-backed Securities of Depository Financial Institutions (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
-137
|
-146
|
387
|
821
|
377
|
272
|
Written-off Loans (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
320
|
261
|
1234
|
259
|
479
|
1737
|
Month
|
July
2018
|
August
2018
|
September
2018
|
October
2018
|
November
2018
|
December
2018
|
Asset-backed Securities of Depository Financial Institutions (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
123
|
501
|
895
|
188
|
1157
|
1503
|
Written-off Loans (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
176
|
377
|
1615
|
446
|
729
|
2522
|
Month
|
January
2019
|
February
2019
|
March
2019
|
April
2019
|
May
2019
|
June
2019
|
Asset-backed Securities of Depository Financial Institutions (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
-466
|
-14
|
261
|
243
|
383
|
607
|
Written-off Loans (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
249
|
201
|
1227
|
316
|
392
|
1806
|
Month
|
July
2019
|
August
2019
|
September
2019
|
October
2019
2019
|
|
|
Asset-backed Securities of Depository Financial Institutions (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
286
|
269
|
284
|
623
|
|
|
Written-off Loans (Unit: RMB 100 million)
|
244
|
351
|
1692
|
416
|
|