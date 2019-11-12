People Bank of China : Report on Aggregate Financing to the Real Economy (Flow) (October 2019)

According to preliminary statistics, the aggregate financing to the real economy (AFRE) (flow) cumulatively was RMB19.41 trillion from January to October 2019, up RMB3.21 trillion year on year (y-o-y). The aggregate financing to the real economy was RMB618.9 billion in October, down RMB118.5 billion y-o-y. Specifically, RMB loans to the real economy registered an increase of RMB547 billion, RMB167.1 billion less than the increase of the same period of 2018; foreign currency-denominated loans to the real economy (RMB equivalent) recorded a decrease of RMB1 billion, RMB79 billion less than the decrease of the same period of 2018; entrusted loans registered a decrease of RMB66.7 billion, narrowing the decrease from the same period last year by RMB28.2 billion; trust loans recorded a decrease of RMB62.4 billion, narrowing the decrease from the same period last year by RMB74.2 billion; undiscounted bankers' acceptances recorded a decrease of RMB105.3 billion, RMB60 billion more than the decrease of the same period of 2018; net financing of corporate bonds stood at RMB162.2 billion, up RMB9.9 billion y-o-y; net financing of local government special bonds reduced by RMB20 billion, RMB106.8 billion more than the decrease year on year; domestic equity financing by non-financial enterprises amounted to RMB18 billion, up RMB400 million y-o-y.

Note 1: AFRE (flow) refers to the volume of financing provided by the financial system to the real economy within a certain period of time. In the calculations of AFRE (flow), data are from the PBC, CBIRC, CSRC, CCDC and NAFMII.

Note 2: The PBC further improved the statistics of 'corporate bonds' of AFRE since September 2019. Specifically, the PBC incorporated 'exchange-listed asset-backed securities' into 'corporate bonds'. Chart 1 shows the statistics on a comparable basis since 2017.

Note 3: The PBC improved the statistical method of AFRE since July 2018. Specifically, the PBC incorporated 'asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions' and 'written-off loans' into AFRE statistics under the item of 'other financing'. Chart 2 shows the time series data since 2017.

Note 4: The PBC has incorporated 'local government special bonds' into AFRE since September 2018. 'Local government special bonds' are recorded when claims and obligations are registered with custody institutions.

Note 5: The year-on-year statistics in this report are on a comparable basis.

Chart 1: The monthly comparable statistics of AFRE (flow) and corporate bonds since 2017 are as follows:

Month January 2017 February 2017 March 2017 April 2017 May 2017 June 2017 Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million) 37055 11246 24047 15639 13241 21305 In which: Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million) -510 -899 264 628 -2365 -5 Month July 2017 August 2017 September 2017 October 2017 November 2017 December 2017 Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million) 15041 17989 22469 12209 19258 16193 In which: Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million) 2642 1525 1669 1628 979 688 Month January 2018 February 2018 March 2018 April 2018 May 2018 June 2018 Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million) 31412 11997 15937 17748 9517 14883 In which: Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million) 1894 734 3611 4042 -351 1308 Month July 2018 August 2018 September 2018 October 2018 November 2018 December 2018 Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million) 12235 19533 21342 7374 16042 16221 In which: Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million) 2189 3541 15 1523 3918 3895 Month January 2019 February 2019 March 2019 April 2019 May 2019 June 2019 Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million) 46179 7089 28737 14074 14524 22998 In which: Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million) 4829 875 3561 4068 1039 1517 Month July 2019 August 2019 September 2019 October 2019 Flow of the Month (Unit: RMB 100 million) 10830 20175 23316 6189 In which: Corporate Bonds (Unit: RMB 100 million) 2944 3448 2187 1622

Chart 2: The statistics of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions and written-off loans since 2017 are as follows: