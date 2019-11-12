Log in
People Bank of China : Report on Aggregate Financing to the Real Economy (Stock) (October 2019)

11/12/2019

According to preliminary statistics, outstanding aggregate financing to the real economy (AFRE) reached RMB219.6 trillion at end-October, increasing 10.7 percent year on year. Specifically, outstanding RMB loans to the real economy posted RMB149.13 trillion, increasing 12.5 percent year on year; outstanding foreign currency-denominated loans to the real economy (RMB equivalent) were RMB2.18 trillion, decreasing 9 percent year on year; outstanding entrusted loans registered RMB11.67 trillion, decreasing 8.4 percent year on year; outstanding trust loans were RMB7.62 trillion, decreasing 3.4 percent year on year; outstanding undiscounted bankers' acceptances recorded RMB3.18 trillion, decreasing 14.5 percent year on year; outstanding corporate bonds registered RMB22.81 trillion, increasing 14.2 percent year on year; outstanding local government special bonds reached RMB9.41 trillion, increasing 29.6 percent year on year; and outstanding domestic equity of non-financial firms amounted to RMB7.26 trillion, increasing 4.1 percent year on year.

By structure, outstanding RMB loans to the real economy accounted for 67.9 percent of total AFRE at end-October, increasing 1.1 percentage points year on year; outstanding foreign currency-denominated loans to the real economy (RMB equivalent) occupied 1 percent, decreasing 0.2 percentage points year on year; outstanding entrusted loans accounted for 5.3 percent, decreasing 1.1 percentage points year on year; outstanding trust loans occupied 3.5 percent, decreasing 0.5 percentage points year on year; outstanding undiscounted bankers' acceptances accounted for 1.4 percent, decreasing 0.5 percentage points year on year; outstanding corporate bonds occupied 10.4 percent, increasing 0.3 percentage points year on year; outstanding local government special bonds accounted for 4.3 percent, increasing 0.6 percentage points year on year; and outstanding domestic equity of non-financial firms made up 3.3 percent, decreasing 0.2 percentage points year on year.

Note 1: AFRE (Stock) refers to the outstanding financing provided by the financial system to the real economy at the end of a period (end of the month, end of the quarter or end of the year). In the calculation of AFRE, data are from PBC, CBIRC, CSRC, CCDC, NAFMII, etc.

Note 2:The PBC has further improved the statistic of 'enterprise bond'' contained in AFRE since September 2019, by incorporating 'asset-backed corporate securities in exchanges' into the item of 'enterprise bond''. The data of the comparable basis since 2017 is listed in the following Figure I.

Note 3: The PBC improved the statistical method of AFRE in July 2018. Specifically, the PBC incorporated 'asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions' and 'written-off loans' into AFRE statistics under the item of 'other financing.' The time series data since 2017 is listed in Figure II.

Note 4: The PBC has incorporated local government special bonds into AFRE since September 2018. Local government special bonds are recorded when claims and obligations are registered with custody institutions.

Note 5: The year-on-year statistics in this report are on a comparable basis.

Figure I: The monthly data of stock and growth of AFRE and corporate bonds since the adjustment in 2017:

Month

Jan. 2017

Feb. 2017

Mar. 2017

Apr. 2017

May 2017

June 2017

Stock (Unit: RMB100 million )

1649891

1661124

1685104

1700444

1713302

1733850

Growth of stock (yoy%)

14.9

14.8

14.5

14.6

14.7

14.3

In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million )

181225

180571

181096

181782

179597

179676

Growth of stock (yoy %)

19.9

17.1

12.7

10.7

9.2

7.7

Month

July 2017

Aug. 2017

Sept. 2017

Oct. 2017

Nov. 2017

Dec. 2017

Stock (Unit: RMB100 million )

1747827

1764953

1786912

1798449

1817115

1832379

Growth of stock (yoy%)

14.8

14.6

14.5

14.4

14.0

13.5

In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million )

181938

183637

185209

186615

187739

188467

Growth of stock (yoy %)

8.1

6.8

5.6

5.1

2.8

3.9

Month

Jan. 2018

Feb. 2018

Mar. 2018

Apr. 2018

May 2018

June 2018

Stock (Unit: RMB100 million )

1862080

1873698

1888242

1904743

1913969

1928181

Growth of stock (yoy%)

12.9

12.8

12.1

12.0

11.7

11.2

In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million )

189838

190663

193586

196692

196313

196797

Growth of stock (yoy %)

4.8

5.6

6.9

8.2

9.3

9.5

Month

July 2018

Aug. 2018

Sept. 2018

Oct. 2018

Nov. 2018

Dec. 2018

Stock (Unit: RMB100 million )

1939111

1957057

1976969

1983246

1998080

2012958

Growth of stock (yoy%)

10.9

10.9

10.6

10.3

10.0

9.9

In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million )

197531

200094

199132

199737

203301

207017

Growth of stock (yoy %)

8.6

9.0

7.5

7.0

8.3

9.8

Month

Jan. 2019

Feb. 2019

Mar. 2019

Apr. 2019

May 2019

June 2019

Stock (Unit: RMB100 million )

2057466

2063516

2090934

2103898

2118132

2140335

Growth of stock (yoy%)

10.5

10.1

10.7

10.5

10.7

11.0

In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million )

211644

211938

214667

218306

219142

220553

Growth of stock (yoy %)

11.5

11.2

10.9

11.0

11.6

12.1

Month

July 2019

Aug. 2019

Sept. 2019

Oct. 2019

Stock (Unit: RMB100 million )

2149749

2169027

2190893

2195999

Growth of stock (yoy%)

10.9

10.8

10.8

10.7

In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million )

222767

225377

226871

228122

Growth of stock (yoy %)

12.8

12.6

13.9

14.2

Figure II: The monthly data of stock and growth of 'asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions' and 'written-off loans' since 2017:

Month

Jan. 2017

Feb. 2017

Mar. 2017

Apr. 2017

May 2017

June 2017

Stock of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions (Unit: RMB100 million )

4749

4739

4903

4398

4692

4805

Growth of stock (yoy %)

5.5

4.8

5.5

10.5

17.9

16.8

Stock of written-off loans (Unit: RMB100 million)

12615

12764

13610

13820

14097

15406

Growth of stock (yoy %)

125.3

124.2

110.2

107.4

102.8

85.0

Month

July 2017

Aug. 2017

Sept. 2017

Oct. 2017

Nov. 2017

Dec. 2017

Stock of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions (Unit: RMB100 million )

4300

4746

5070

5131

5379

6855

Growth of stock (yoy %)

23.0

32.1

27.1

42.9

38.2

40.5

Stock of written-off loans (Unit: RMB100 million)

15611

15861

17137

17408

17889

19948

Growth of stock (yoy %)

84.0

81.6

74.1

74.1

70.3

61.4

Month

Jan. 2018

Feb. 2018

Mar. 2018

Apr. 2018

May 2018

June 2018

Stock of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions (Unit: RMB100 million )

6718

6572

6959

7780

8157

8429

Growth of stock (yoy %)

41.5

38.7

41.9

76.9

73.8

75.4

Stock of written-off loans (Unit: RMB100 million)

20268

20528

21763

22022

22500

24238

Growth of stock (yoy %)

60.7

60.8

59.9

59.3

59.6

57.3

Month

July 2018

Aug. 2018

Sept. 2018

Oct. 2018

Nov. 2018

Dec. 2018

Stock of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions (Unit: RMB100 million )

8551

9053

9948

10135

11292

12795

Growth of stock (yoy %)

98.9

90.7

96.2

97.5

109.9

86.7

Stock of written-off loans (Unit: RMB100 million)

24414

24791

26406

26852

27581

30102

Growth of stock (yoy %)

56.4

56.3

54.1

54.2

54.2

50.9

Month

Jan. 2019

Feb. 2019

Mar. 2019

Apr. 2019

May 2019

June 2019

Stock of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions (Unit: RMB100 million )

12329

12315

12576

12819

13202

13809

Growth of stock (yoy %)

83.5

87.4

80.7

64.8

61.9

63.8

Stock of written-off loans (Unit: RMB100 million)

30351

30552

31779

32095

32487

34293

Growth of stock (yoy %)

49.8

48.8

46.0

45.7

44.4

41.5

Month

July 2019

Aug. 2019

Sept. 2019

Oct. 2019

Stock of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions (Unit: RMB100 million )

14095

14364

14648

15271

Growth of stock (yoy %)

64.8

58.7

47.2

50.7

Stock of written-off loans (Unit: RMB100 million)

34537

34888

36581

36996

Growth of stock (yoy %)

41.5

40.7

38.5

37.8

Disclaimer

The People's Bank of China published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 03:44:05 UTC
