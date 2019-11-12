People Bank of China : Report on Aggregate Financing to the Real Economy (Stock) (October 2019)

According to preliminary statistics, outstanding aggregate financing to the real economy (AFRE) reached RMB219.6 trillion at end-October, increasing 10.7 percent year on year. Specifically, outstanding RMB loans to the real economy posted RMB149.13 trillion, increasing 12.5 percent year on year; outstanding foreign currency-denominated loans to the real economy (RMB equivalent) were RMB2.18 trillion, decreasing 9 percent year on year; outstanding entrusted loans registered RMB11.67 trillion, decreasing 8.4 percent year on year; outstanding trust loans were RMB7.62 trillion, decreasing 3.4 percent year on year; outstanding undiscounted bankers' acceptances recorded RMB3.18 trillion, decreasing 14.5 percent year on year; outstanding corporate bonds registered RMB22.81 trillion, increasing 14.2 percent year on year; outstanding local government special bonds reached RMB9.41 trillion, increasing 29.6 percent year on year; and outstanding domestic equity of non-financial firms amounted to RMB7.26 trillion, increasing 4.1 percent year on year.

By structure, outstanding RMB loans to the real economy accounted for 67.9 percent of total AFRE at end-October, increasing 1.1 percentage points year on year; outstanding foreign currency-denominated loans to the real economy (RMB equivalent) occupied 1 percent, decreasing 0.2 percentage points year on year; outstanding entrusted loans accounted for 5.3 percent, decreasing 1.1 percentage points year on year; outstanding trust loans occupied 3.5 percent, decreasing 0.5 percentage points year on year; outstanding undiscounted bankers' acceptances accounted for 1.4 percent, decreasing 0.5 percentage points year on year; outstanding corporate bonds occupied 10.4 percent, increasing 0.3 percentage points year on year; outstanding local government special bonds accounted for 4.3 percent, increasing 0.6 percentage points year on year; and outstanding domestic equity of non-financial firms made up 3.3 percent, decreasing 0.2 percentage points year on year.

Note 1: AFRE (Stock) refers to the outstanding financing provided by the financial system to the real economy at the end of a period (end of the month, end of the quarter or end of the year). In the calculation of AFRE, data are from PBC, CBIRC, CSRC, CCDC, NAFMII, etc.

Note 2:The PBC has further improved the statistic of 'enterprise bond'' contained in AFRE since September 2019, by incorporating 'asset-backed corporate securities in exchanges' into the item of 'enterprise bond''. The data of the comparable basis since 2017 is listed in the following Figure I.

Note 3: The PBC improved the statistical method of AFRE in July 2018. Specifically, the PBC incorporated 'asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions' and 'written-off loans' into AFRE statistics under the item of 'other financing.' The time series data since 2017 is listed in Figure II.

Note 4: The PBC has incorporated local government special bonds into AFRE since September 2018. Local government special bonds are recorded when claims and obligations are registered with custody institutions.

Note 5: The year-on-year statistics in this report are on a comparable basis.

Figure I: The monthly data of stock and growth of AFRE and corporate bonds since the adjustment in 2017:

Month Jan. 2017 Feb. 2017 Mar. 2017 Apr. 2017 May 2017 June 2017 Stock (Unit: RMB100 million ) 1649891 1661124 1685104 1700444 1713302 1733850 Growth of stock (yoy%) 14.9 14.8 14.5 14.6 14.7 14.3 In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million ) 181225 180571 181096 181782 179597 179676 Growth of stock (yoy %) 19.9 17.1 12.7 10.7 9.2 7.7 Month July 2017 Aug. 2017 Sept. 2017 Oct. 2017 Nov. 2017 Dec. 2017 Stock (Unit: RMB100 million ) 1747827 1764953 1786912 1798449 1817115 1832379 Growth of stock (yoy%) 14.8 14.6 14.5 14.4 14.0 13.5 In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million ) 181938 183637 185209 186615 187739 188467 Growth of stock (yoy %) 8.1 6.8 5.6 5.1 2.8 3.9 Month Jan. 2018 Feb. 2018 Mar. 2018 Apr. 2018 May 2018 June 2018 Stock (Unit: RMB100 million ) 1862080 1873698 1888242 1904743 1913969 1928181 Growth of stock (yoy%) 12.9 12.8 12.1 12.0 11.7 11.2 In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million ) 189838 190663 193586 196692 196313 196797 Growth of stock (yoy %) 4.8 5.6 6.9 8.2 9.3 9.5 Month July 2018 Aug. 2018 Sept. 2018 Oct. 2018 Nov. 2018 Dec. 2018 Stock (Unit: RMB100 million ) 1939111 1957057 1976969 1983246 1998080 2012958 Growth of stock (yoy%) 10.9 10.9 10.6 10.3 10.0 9.9 In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million ) 197531 200094 199132 199737 203301 207017 Growth of stock (yoy %) 8.6 9.0 7.5 7.0 8.3 9.8 Month Jan. 2019 Feb. 2019 Mar. 2019 Apr. 2019 May 2019 June 2019 Stock (Unit: RMB100 million ) 2057466 2063516 2090934 2103898 2118132 2140335 Growth of stock (yoy%) 10.5 10.1 10.7 10.5 10.7 11.0 In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million ) 211644 211938 214667 218306 219142 220553 Growth of stock (yoy %) 11.5 11.2 10.9 11.0 11.6 12.1 Month July 2019 Aug. 2019 Sept. 2019 Oct. 2019 Stock (Unit: RMB100 million ) 2149749 2169027 2190893 2195999 Growth of stock (yoy%) 10.9 10.8 10.8 10.7 In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million ) 222767 225377 226871 228122 Growth of stock (yoy %) 12.8 12.6 13.9 14.2

Figure II: The monthly data of stock and growth of 'asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions' and 'written-off loans' since 2017: