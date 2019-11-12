People Bank of China : Report on Aggregate Financing to the Real Economy (Stock) (October 2019)

According to preliminary statistics, outstanding aggregate financing to the real economy (AFRE) reached RMB219.6 trillion at end-October, increasing 10.7 percent year on year. Specifically, outstanding RMB loans to the real economy posted RMB149.13 trillion, increasing 12.5 percent year on year; outstanding foreign currency-denominated loans to the real economy (RMB equivalent) were RMB2.18 trillion, decreasing 9 percent year on year; outstanding entrusted loans registered RMB11.67 trillion, decreasing 8.4 percent year on year; outstanding trust loans were RMB7.62 trillion, decreasing 3.4 percent year on year; outstanding undiscounted bankers' acceptances recorded RMB3.18 trillion, decreasing 14.5 percent year on year; outstanding corporate bonds registered RMB22.81 trillion, increasing 14.2 percent year on year; outstanding local government special bonds reached RMB9.41 trillion, increasing 29.6 percent year on year; and outstanding domestic equity of non-financial firms amounted to RMB7.26 trillion, increasing 4.1 percent year on year.
By structure, outstanding RMB loans to the real economy accounted for 67.9 percent of total AFRE at end-October, increasing 1.1 percentage points year on year; outstanding foreign currency-denominated loans to the real economy (RMB equivalent) occupied 1 percent, decreasing 0.2 percentage points year on year; outstanding entrusted loans accounted for 5.3 percent, decreasing 1.1 percentage points year on year; outstanding trust loans occupied 3.5 percent, decreasing 0.5 percentage points year on year; outstanding undiscounted bankers' acceptances accounted for 1.4 percent, decreasing 0.5 percentage points year on year; outstanding corporate bonds occupied 10.4 percent, increasing 0.3 percentage points year on year; outstanding local government special bonds accounted for 4.3 percent, increasing 0.6 percentage points year on year; and outstanding domestic equity of non-financial firms made up 3.3 percent, decreasing 0.2 percentage points year on year.
Note 1: AFRE (Stock) refers to the outstanding financing provided by the financial system to the real economy at the end of a period (end of the month, end of the quarter or end of the year). In the calculation of AFRE, data are from PBC, CBIRC, CSRC, CCDC, NAFMII, etc.
Note 2:The PBC has further improved the statistic of 'enterprise bond'' contained in AFRE since September 2019, by incorporating 'asset-backed corporate securities in exchanges' into the item of 'enterprise bond''. The data of the comparable basis since 2017 is listed in the following Figure I.
Note 3: The PBC improved the statistical method of AFRE in July 2018. Specifically, the PBC incorporated 'asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions' and 'written-off loans' into AFRE statistics under the item of 'other financing.' The time series data since 2017 is listed in Figure II.
Note 4: The PBC has incorporated local government special bonds into AFRE since September 2018. Local government special bonds are recorded when claims and obligations are registered with custody institutions.
Note 5: The year-on-year statistics in this report are on a comparable basis.
Figure I: The monthly data of stock and growth of AFRE and corporate bonds since the adjustment in 2017:
|
Month
|
Jan. 2017
|
Feb. 2017
|
Mar. 2017
|
Apr. 2017
|
May 2017
|
June 2017
|
Stock (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
1649891
|
1661124
|
1685104
|
1700444
|
1713302
|
1733850
|
Growth of stock (yoy%)
|
14.9
|
14.8
|
14.5
|
14.6
|
14.7
|
14.3
|
In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
181225
|
180571
|
181096
|
181782
|
179597
|
179676
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
19.9
|
17.1
|
12.7
|
10.7
|
9.2
|
7.7
|
Month
|
July 2017
|
Aug. 2017
|
Sept. 2017
|
Oct. 2017
|
Nov. 2017
|
Dec. 2017
|
Stock (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
1747827
|
1764953
|
1786912
|
1798449
|
1817115
|
1832379
|
Growth of stock (yoy%)
|
14.8
|
14.6
|
14.5
|
14.4
|
14.0
|
13.5
|
In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
181938
|
183637
|
185209
|
186615
|
187739
|
188467
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
8.1
|
6.8
|
5.6
|
5.1
|
2.8
|
3.9
|
Month
|
Jan. 2018
|
Feb. 2018
|
Mar. 2018
|
Apr. 2018
|
May 2018
|
June 2018
|
Stock (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
1862080
|
1873698
|
1888242
|
1904743
|
1913969
|
1928181
|
Growth of stock (yoy%)
|
12.9
|
12.8
|
12.1
|
12.0
|
11.7
|
11.2
|
In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
189838
|
190663
|
193586
|
196692
|
196313
|
196797
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
4.8
|
5.6
|
6.9
|
8.2
|
9.3
|
9.5
|
Month
|
July 2018
|
Aug. 2018
|
Sept. 2018
|
Oct. 2018
|
Nov. 2018
|
Dec. 2018
|
Stock (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
1939111
|
1957057
|
1976969
|
1983246
|
1998080
|
2012958
|
Growth of stock (yoy%)
|
10.9
|
10.9
|
10.6
|
10.3
|
10.0
|
9.9
|
In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
197531
|
200094
|
199132
|
199737
|
203301
|
207017
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
8.6
|
9.0
|
7.5
|
7.0
|
8.3
|
9.8
|
Month
|
Jan. 2019
|
Feb. 2019
|
Mar. 2019
|
Apr. 2019
|
May 2019
|
June 2019
|
Stock (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
2057466
|
2063516
|
2090934
|
2103898
|
2118132
|
2140335
|
Growth of stock (yoy%)
|
10.5
|
10.1
|
10.7
|
10.5
|
10.7
|
11.0
|
In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
211644
|
211938
|
214667
|
218306
|
219142
|
220553
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
11.5
|
11.2
|
10.9
|
11.0
|
11.6
|
12.1
|
Month
|
July 2019
|
Aug. 2019
|
Sept. 2019
|
Oct. 2019
|
|
|
Stock (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
2149749
|
2169027
|
2190893
|
2195999
|
|
|
Growth of stock (yoy%)
|
10.9
|
10.8
|
10.8
|
10.7
|
|
|
In which: stock of corporate bonds (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
222767
|
225377
|
226871
|
228122
|
|
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
12.8
|
12.6
|
13.9
|
14.2
|
|
Figure II: The monthly data of stock and growth of 'asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions' and 'written-off loans' since 2017:
|
Month
|
Jan. 2017
|
Feb. 2017
|
Mar. 2017
|
Apr. 2017
|
May 2017
|
June 2017
|
Stock of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
4749
|
4739
|
4903
|
4398
|
4692
|
4805
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
5.5
|
4.8
|
5.5
|
10.5
|
17.9
|
16.8
|
Stock of written-off loans (Unit: RMB100 million)
|
12615
|
12764
|
13610
|
13820
|
14097
|
15406
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
125.3
|
124.2
|
110.2
|
107.4
|
102.8
|
85.0
|
Month
|
July 2017
|
Aug. 2017
|
Sept. 2017
|
Oct. 2017
|
Nov. 2017
|
Dec. 2017
|
Stock of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
4300
|
4746
|
5070
|
5131
|
5379
|
6855
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
23.0
|
32.1
|
27.1
|
42.9
|
38.2
|
40.5
|
Stock of written-off loans (Unit: RMB100 million)
|
15611
|
15861
|
17137
|
17408
|
17889
|
19948
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
84.0
|
81.6
|
74.1
|
74.1
|
70.3
|
61.4
|
Month
|
Jan. 2018
|
Feb. 2018
|
Mar. 2018
|
Apr. 2018
|
May 2018
|
June 2018
|
Stock of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
6718
|
6572
|
6959
|
7780
|
8157
|
8429
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
41.5
|
38.7
|
41.9
|
76.9
|
73.8
|
75.4
|
Stock of written-off loans (Unit: RMB100 million)
|
20268
|
20528
|
21763
|
22022
|
22500
|
24238
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
60.7
|
60.8
|
59.9
|
59.3
|
59.6
|
57.3
|
Month
|
July 2018
|
Aug. 2018
|
Sept. 2018
|
Oct. 2018
|
Nov. 2018
|
Dec. 2018
|
Stock of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
8551
|
9053
|
9948
|
10135
|
11292
|
12795
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
98.9
|
90.7
|
96.2
|
97.5
|
109.9
|
86.7
|
Stock of written-off loans (Unit: RMB100 million)
|
24414
|
24791
|
26406
|
26852
|
27581
|
30102
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
56.4
|
56.3
|
54.1
|
54.2
|
54.2
|
50.9
|
Month
|
Jan. 2019
|
Feb. 2019
|
Mar. 2019
|
Apr. 2019
|
May 2019
|
June 2019
|
Stock of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
12329
|
12315
|
12576
|
12819
|
13202
|
13809
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
83.5
|
87.4
|
80.7
|
64.8
|
61.9
|
63.8
|
Stock of written-off loans (Unit: RMB100 million)
|
30351
|
30552
|
31779
|
32095
|
32487
|
34293
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
49.8
|
48.8
|
46.0
|
45.7
|
44.4
|
41.5
|
Month
|
July 2019
|
Aug. 2019
|
Sept. 2019
|
Oct. 2019
|
|
|
Stock of asset-backed securities of depository financial institutions (Unit: RMB100 million )
|
14095
|
14364
|
14648
|
15271
|
|
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
64.8
|
58.7
|
47.2
|
50.7
|
|
|
Stock of written-off loans (Unit: RMB100 million)
|
34537
|
34888
|
36581
|
36996
|
|
|
Growth of stock (yoy %)
|
41.5
|
40.7
|
38.5
|
37.8
|
|