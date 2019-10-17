People Bank of China : Rules for Verification of Standard Debt-based Assets (Exposure Draft)

To standardize financial institutions' investment in asset management products, strengthen investor protection, promote the sound development of direct financing, and prevent financial risks effectively, the Rules for Verification of Standard Debt-based Assets (hereinafter referred to as the 'Rules') is formulated in accordance with the Guidelines of People's Bank of China, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, China Securities Regulatory Commission and State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Regulating Asset Management by Financial Institutions (Yin Fa No. 106 [2018], hereinafter referred to as the 'Guidelines'):

Article 1 Standard debt-based assets in the Rules refer to bonds, asset-backed securities (ABS) and other fixed-income securities which are issued according to laws and regulations, including treasury bonds, central bank bills, local government bonds, government-backed institutional bonds, financial bonds, debt financing instruments for non-financial enterprises, corporate bonds, enterprise bonds, bonds issued by international institutions, interbank certificates of deposit, credit asset-backed securities, asset-backed bills, ABS listed for trading on stock exchanges, fixed-income and publicly-offered securities investment funds, etc.

Article 2 Other debt-based assets which are to be recognized as standard shall meet all the requirements below:

(1) Equal division and tradability. They shall be privately issued through bookkeeping and filing or bidding; there shall be two or more qualified investors during their issuance and duration; the smallest trading unit shall be the face values or their integral multiples; and there shall be standard contract texts for their trading.

(2) Sufficient information disclosure. Investors and issuers shall reach an agreement on detailed arrangements, such as how, what and how often information is disclosed, in the documents for issuance. Parties responsible for information disclosure shall ensure the authenticity, accuracy, integrity and timeliness of the information .

It shall be specified in the documents for issuance that the issuers are obliged to pay back the investors with cash, financial instruments or cash flows generated from bankruptcy-remote underlying assets; elements clarified in the documents shall at least include the amount of issuance, face value, mode of determining issuance price or rate, maturity, mode of issuance and underwriting.

(3) Centralized registration and independent custody. The assets shall be subject to centralized registration and independent custody in bond registration and depository institutions recognized by the People's Bank of China (PBC) and financial regulators.

(4) Fair-value pricing and sound liquidity mechanism. They shall be traded through inquiries, bilateral quotes and transaction matching, with market makers and underwriters actively offering services like market making and valuation. Sellers and buyers shall determine the trading price preferentially based on historical prices or quotations of market makers and underwriters. When an asset has no historical price or quotation, it can be priced by referring to the other third-party valuations. The other third-party valuation institutions which offer valuation services shall have a sound corporate governance structure, be capable of handling interest conflicts, ensure the quality of valuations through reasonable quality control measures, and disclose the methodologies and procedures of valuation to ensure their transparency.

(5) The assets shall be traded on markets approved by the State Council, such as the interbank market and stock exchange market. Institutions which offer infrastructure services like registration, custody, clearing and settlement for such assets shall be incorporated into the coordinated regulation of infrastructure in the interbank market and stock exchange market. Meanwhile, they shall coordinate with other infrastructure in the bond market in line with the principles of multi-tiered and orderly operation, complementarity and diversified services, and their businesses shall be conducted according to unified regulations and arrangements concerning bonds and ABS.

Article 3 Institutions which meet the requirements specified in Item 5 of Article 2 in the Rules can apply to the PBC for verification of standard debt-based assets. The PBC will work together with financial regulators to verify the assets according to the requirments in Article 2 of the Rules as well as relevant regulations.

Article 4 Debt-based assets which do not meet the requirements specified in Articles 1, 2 and 3 of the Rules will be deemed as non-standard except for deposits (including certificates of deposit) and assets generated from bond reverse repo and interbank lending.

The direct financing tools for wealth management by the Banking Wealth Management Registration & Depository Center Co., Ltd., products associated with transfer of credit assets and beneficiary right of the China Banking Credit Asset Registration and Transfer Center Co., Ltd., debt financing schemes of the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange Co., Ltd., beneficiary certificates of the China Securities Internet System Co., Ltd., debt investment schemes and asset-based schemes of the Shanghai Insurance Exchange Co., Ltd., and various financial products which fail to meet all conditions in Article 2 of the Rules and provide debt financing for one single enterprise are non-standard debt-based assets.

For the assets which are not covered by the statistics of non-standard debt-based assets by financial regulators prior to the publication of the Rules, they can be exempt from the regulatory requirements in the Guidelines concerning maturity matching, quota management, concentration management and information disclosure during the transition period of the Guidelines. Where the duration of any asset is not over yet at the end of the transition period, it shall be handled properly according to relevant regulations.

Article 5 The Rules shall take effect on the day of its official release. Where there is any discrepancy between the previous requirements,and the Guidelines or the Rules, the Guidelines and the Rules shall prevail.

You can submit your comments via the link below:

http://www.pbc.gov.cn/tiaofasi/144941/144979/3902271/index.html