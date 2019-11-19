Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

People Bank of China : Tender Result of the Time Deposits with Commercial Banks for Central Treasury Cash Management (Phase V, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 04:25am EST

(Central Treasury Cash Management Operation Office, November 19, 2019)

The Ministry of Finance and the People's Bank of China (PBC) conduct a public tender of the time deposits with commercial banks for central treasury cash management (Phase V, 2019) by interest rate bidding on November 19, 2019. The result of the tender is as follows.

Subject

Volume

Value date

Maturity date

Interest rate

2019 Time Deposits with Commercial Banks for Central Treasury Cash Management (Phase V )

RMB50 billion

November 19, 2019

December 17, 2019

3.18%

Disclaimer

The People's Bank of China published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 09:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Production figures October 2019
PU
04:35aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Dutch Advertising Code Committee bans margarine's anti-palm oil message
PU
04:34aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Layla Dong, a Female Leader Rebuilding Traditional Finance with Blockchain
AQ
04:33aUAE's Tawazun takes 50% stake in Russia's VR Technologies
RE
04:32aKenya's tea output drops 8.5% in first nine months of the year
RE
04:30aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : WORLD BANK hold Coordination Meeting On The Regional Electricity Access Project
PU
04:30aGLENCORE : 2019 Investor Update Presentation
PU
04:25aIMF doubts Finland can balance its budget by 2023
RE
04:25aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : Tender Result of the Time Deposits with Commercial Banks for Central Treasury Cash Management (Phase V, 2019)
PU
04:19aIndonesia plans to keep $70 per tonne coal price cap for PLN, DMO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SOCGEN WORKERS MOVE INTO NEW LONDON HQ
4AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
5PALM OIL : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Malaysia falls as new palm oil rules set to kick in; others edge lower

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group