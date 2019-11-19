People Bank of China : Tender Result of the Time Deposits with Commercial Banks for Central Treasury Cash Management (Phase V, 2019)

(Central Treasury Cash Management Operation Office, November 19, 2019)
The Ministry of Finance and the People's Bank of China (PBC) conduct a public tender of the time deposits with commercial banks for central treasury cash management (Phase V, 2019) by interest rate bidding on November 19, 2019. The result of the tender is as follows.
|
Subject
|
Volume
|
Value date
|
Maturity date
|
Interest rate
|
2019 Time Deposits with Commercial Banks for Central Treasury Cash Management (Phase V )
|
RMB50 billion
|
November 19, 2019
|
December 17, 2019
|
3.18%
Disclaimer
The People's Bank of China published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 09:24:02 UTC