People Bank of China : and the European Central Bank extend the Bilateral Currency Swap Arrangement Again

10/25/2019 | 05:51am EDT

With the endorsement of the State Council, the People's Bank of China and the European Central Bank sign an amendment agreement to extend the current Bilateral Currency Swap Arrangement for another 3 years and it can be extended again with the agreement by the two Parties. The swap amount remains at 350 billion RMB/45 billion Euro.

The extended swap arrangement will play an important role in maintaining financial market stability and promoting local currency usage between China and Europe, as well as facilitating bilateral trade and investment.

Disclaimer

The People's Bank of China published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:50:05 UTC
