People Seeking Unique Projects During Stay at Home Orders

04/24/2020 | 08:33am EDT

WILMETTE, Ill., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People staying at home are pulling out old board games, jigsaw puzzles, lip syncing to songs in their pajamas and more to keep busy. One of the most unique stay at home projects is LifeMaps, a unique gift that requires families to work together through email, phone or online meetings, and to come up with a surprise gift for a family member.

LifeMaps was created by Ronnis Oher, an artist and storyteller from suburban Chicago. Oher hand draws customized artwork in the form of geographical maps that depict a person's personality traits, relationships, life events and other memories of a person's life. The final version of the map is framed and given to someone celebrating a birthday, anniversary or other special event.

"It's a really fun way for families to connect during these stay-at-home days," Oher said. "It's really doing two things at once, helping create a family keepsake and, maybe even more importantly, bringing people together during very trying times. Hopefully, families will look at it in the future and say, 'Oh, remember we did that for Dad during the pandemic in 2020,'" Oher said.

The fun comes when family and friends meet, or in the coronavirus age, get together via phone calls and emails, and pick out an appropriate person to receive a LifeMap as a gift. Then, without telling that person, of course, try to remember all the events of that person's life up until now, his or her quirky likes and dislikes, favorite sayings and other personality traits. Oher will then interview the group and create a map using all that information. Samples of Oher's creations can be found at http://www.lifemaps.biz/.

View the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qh4k_pr814&t=79s

Media Contact:
Bernie DiMeo
312-217-5658

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/people-seeking-unique-projects-during-stay-at-home-orders-301046607.html

SOURCE LifeMaps


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
