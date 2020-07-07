Log in
People's Bank Reports New Executive Officer Promotions

07/07/2020 | 11:27am EDT

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) is proud to announce two recent promotions. Lindsey Trautman took over the position as the bank’s Chief Financial Officer in May following the retirement of the bank’s former CFO, Russ Milburn, who served since 2007. Julia Beattie was recently promoted to President and will be working alongside Ken Trautman who has held that position since the bank’s inception in 1998. Mr. Trautman will retain the role of Chief Executive Officer for the bank. These positions are held at its corporate branch located at 1528 Biddle Road in Medford.

A Rogue Valley native, Ms. Trautman has held various positions at the financial institution including credit analyst, accounting specialist, accountant, and most recently controller before earning the position as Chief Financial Officer.

In 2017, Trautman earned a Financial Managers School certificate from the Graduate School of Banking and University of Wisconsin. She graduated with honors from the University of Colorado’s Graduate School of Banking in 2014, and received her Bachelor of Science degree, Summa Cum Laude, from Southern Oregon University in management accounting.

Ms. Beattie began her banking career in 1991 at Union National Bank of Texas. After moving to Oregon in 1992, she joined the lending team at Western Bank (headquartered in Medford, OR) where she worked until 2000. In 2003 she went to work for South Valley Bank and Trust (headquartered in Klamath Falls, OR) until joining People’s Bank in 2013.

Ms. Beattie graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1984 and then from the University of Texas in 1986 with a Master of Business Administration degree. In 2018, she graduated with honors from the Pacific Coast Banking School.

“People’s Bank began planning for the retirement of four of our executive officers many years ago and we are very pleased to begin that process with the promotion of both Julia and Lindsey. They understand the culture of People’s Bank and are prepared for their new positions,” commented Ken Trautman, People’s Bank’s CEO. “We are fortunate to have such smart and talented professionals at the bank who can seamlessly transition into these positions.”

For an interview with Lindsey Trautman or Julia Beattie or for more information about People’s Bank, contact marketing officer, Brande Cowden at 541-774-7653 or brande.cowden@peoplesbank.bank.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
