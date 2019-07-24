People's Bank Year-to-Date Earnings Increase 13%

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) announced today its financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date 2019. The bank reported net income of $933,000 or $0.30 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $845,000 or $0.28 per share in the same quarter of 2018. Earnings for the first six months of 2019 totaled $1,772,000 or $0.58 per share compared to $1,569,000 or $0.54 per share during the first half of 2018. Earnings per diluted share for the trailing 12 months ending June 30, 2019 were $1.21 per share compared to $0.94 one year earlier, a 29% increase.

Balance Sheet June 30, 2019 versus June 30, 2018:

Total Loans increased 12%

Total Deposits increased 8%

Total Assets increased 9%

Total Equity increased 14%

Year to Date return on Assets as of June 30, 2019 was 1.04%

Year to Date return on Equity as of June 30, 2019 was 9.70%

Income Statement year-to-date June 30, 2019 versus June 30, 2018:

Net-interest Income before the provision for losses increased 18%

Pre-tax income increased 14%

Non-interest Income decreased 5%

Non-interest Expense increased 10%

President’s Comments

“Total loans and deposits continued to grow through the first half of 2019, at 9.51% and 3% respectively,” stated Ken Trautman, bank President and CEO. “The bank retooled our residential mortgage lending division in 2019 and saw a 41% increase in mortgage lending income in the first six months of 2019 versus the same period last year. Residential mortgage opportunities are expected to continue throughout the balance of this year based on the recent reduction in home loan rates.”

Provision for Credit Losses

Mr. Trautman continued, “Credit quality remains strong with no loans past due over 90 days or on non-accrual at the end of June 2019 and June 2018. At the end of the second quarter 2019, the loan loss reserve was 1.12% of loans held for investment compared to 1.13% at the end of the second quarter 2018.”

Non-Interest Income

For the quarter ending June 30, 2019, non-interest income was $1.7 million compared to $1.8 million in the same quarter one year earlier. For the first half of 2019, non-interest income was slightly lower than the previous year with $3.2 million compared to $3.4 million year-to-date in 2018. The bank’s Steelhead Finance Division generated $2.1 million in non-interest income during the first half of 2019, compared to $2.4 million in the same period the prior year.

Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ending June 30, 2019, non-interest expense was $3.8 million compared to $3.6 million in 2018. Year-to-date non-interest expense totaled $7.6 million through June 30, 2019, compared to $6.9 million in the same period the prior year. Mr. Trautman explained, “The most significant items impacting non-interest expense during 2019 was the salary expense associated with the addition of a four person lending team in the Medford market and one time data processing fees incurred with the banks recent core processing conversion.”

Capital

As of June 30, 2019, shareholders’ equity totaled $38 million, compared to $33 million at June 30, 2018. The bank’s Tier 1 Capital ratio was 9.61% at the end of the second quarter 2019, compared to 9.22% one year ago. Tangible Book value per share was $10.91 at June 30, 2019, compared to $9.78 on June 30, 2018, when adjusted for the 5% stock dividend received in May of 2019.

About People’s Bank of Commerce

People’s Bank of Commerce’s stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is available in the investor section of the bank’s website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.

Founded in 1998, People’s Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and managed community bank in Southern Oregon. People’s Bank of Commerce is a full service bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as People’s Bank or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe People’s Bank’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

People's Bank of Commerce Balance Sheet (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Assets Cash and due from banks 3,747 4,736 9,382 3,928 2,431 Federal funds sold Interest-bearing deposits 18,694 30,152 17,127 21,381 15,713 Investment securities 22,585 20,031 25,878 24,462 26,198 Loans held for sale 2,013 1,157 2,084 215 1,381 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 261,835 256,389 249,949 240,093 233,600 Allowance for loan and lease losses (2,920 ) (2,880 ) (2,812 ) (2,701 ) (2,631 ) Loans, net 258,915 254,666 247,137 237,392 230,969 Premises and equipment, net 20,736 21,086 16,807 16,387 16,165 Other assets 31,185 30,894 31,110 32,730 34,064 Total assets 357,875 361,565 349,525 336,495 326,921 Liabilities Deposits Demand noninterest-bearing 136,211 128,937 124,866 120,679 131,743 Demand interest-bearing 46,690 56,175 48,813 44,661 29,300 Money market and savings 105,310 110,237 117,714 112,728 107,634 Time deposits of less than $250,000 17,915 16,750 15,300 15,017 16,136 Time deposits of more than $250,000 2,682 1,873 1,317 2,081 2,074 Total deposits 308,808 313,972 308,010 295,166 286,887 Other liabilities 11,308 11,137 6,062 7,290 7,022 Total liabilities 320,116 325,109 314,072 302,456 293,909 Capital Common stock, surplus, retained earnings 37,913 36,863 36,011 34,920 33,891 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 212 (2 ) (113 ) (319 ) (278 ) Unearned ESOP Shares (366 ) (405 ) (445 ) (562 ) (601 ) Total shareholders' equity 37,759 36,456 35,453 34,039 33,012 Total Liabilities and Equity 357,875 361,565 349,525 336,495 326,921 memo: Total intangible assets and goodwill 3,486 3,486 3,486 3,468 3,468 Current shares outstanding 3,122,155 2,955,964 2,953,464 2,915,752 2,902,164

People's Bank of Commerce Income Statement (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Interest Income Loans 3,543 3,475 2,957 13,513 10,986 Investments 130 156 170 600 690 Federal funds sold and due from banks 92 108 108 543 338 Total interest income 3,765 3,739 3,235 14,657 12,014 Interest Expense Deposits 350 347 188 1,216 572 Other 6 5 84 163 144 Total interest expense 356 352 272 1,378 716 Net interest income 3,409 3,387 2,963 13,278 11,298 Provision for credit losses 39 59 102 280 283 Net Interest Income after provision for credit losses 3,370 3,328 2,861 12,999 11,015 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 78 67 78 299 298 Mortgage lending income 261 210 159 751 744 Steelhead Finance income 1,062 1,051 1,312 4,631 3,797 Gain (loss) on other real estate - - - 25 Other non-interest income 274 227 289 818 823 Total non-interest income 1,675 1,555 1,838 6,499 5,687 Non-Interest Expense Salary and Benefits 2,425 2,380 2,216 9,448 7,720 Premises and fixed assets 547 549 474 2,110 1,650 Other 844 838 893 3,335 3,095 Total non-interest expense 3,816 3,767 3,583 14,894 12,465 Net income before taxes 1,229 1,116 1,116 4,604 4,237 Income taxes 296 277 271 1,003 1,660 Net income 933 839 845 3,601 2,577 Basic earnings per share 0.30 0.28 0.28 1.21 0.95 Diluted earnings per share 0.30 0.28 0.28 1.21 0.94 Average common shares outstanding 3,110,261 2,955,964 3,042,691 2,975,770 2,716,167 Performance Measures Return on average assets 1.06% 0.94% 1.06% 1.04% 0.84% Return on average equity 10.09% 9.29% 10.55% 9.73% 8.13% Net interest margin 4.60% 4.33% 4.19% 4.27% 4.20% Efficiency ratio 75.06% 76.22% 74.63% 75.31% 73.39%

