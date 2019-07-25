Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PeopleStrategy® Seeks Experienced Benefits Pros and Entrepreneurs to Join Its New Local Partner Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 08:03am EDT

EDISON, N.J., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleStrategy Inc.®, a full-service brokerage and provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, is looking to expand the distribution of its bundled solution through its Partner Network, an integral part of the company’s channel strategy. The PeopleStrategy Partner Network is composed of experienced benefits professionals who share the same commitment and passion to provide small and midsize businesses with products and services that support a holistic and effective people strategy.

“We launched the HCM bundle earlier this year to address a gap in the market and provide affordable enterprise-level HR solutions and benefits to small and midsize businesses,” PeopleStrategy CEO Randy Cooper said. “The Partner Network is the next phase to expand our sales program to get the HCM bundle in the hands of small businesses across the U.S.”

PeopleStrategy is currently looking to expand its Partner Network with experienced benefits professionals who are interested in a ground-floor opportunity that will help them start their own business or protect their current book of business, with the ability to offer enterprise-level technology solutions, high-touch broker services, and administrative support to their clients.

Partners will be able to take PeopleStrategy’s unique value proposition to reach a broader client base and build stronger relationships by offering clients greater value than a stand-alone HR technology provider or broker can deliver. They also enjoy the benefits of being able to work anywhere in the U.S., create uncapped renewable income, and leverage the PeopleStrategy brand, value strategy, existing infrastructure, and ongoing sales support along with national PR and advertising from a dedicated marketing and support team.

“We believe that with the right tools and products, we can change the world of small business to help them be more efficient and competitive,” PeopleStrategy Chief Client Officer Jerry Tasker said. “We know that we can reach small businesses where they are through an extensive partner network and help them take advantage of an affordable HR technology and benefits solution.”

Visit this website to learn more about becoming a part of the PeopleStrategy Partner Network.


About PeopleStrategy Inc.

PeopleStrategy® provides a single source for today’s employers to build an effective, competitive people strategy through a strategic combination of HR technology, employee benefits, and administrative services. Our end-to-end, cloud-based eHCM® Suite helps medium-size employers more effectively manage HR, Payroll, Benefits, Workforce Management, and Talent processes, and empowers the entire organization through self-service/mobile access. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.

Follow PeopleStrategy 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peoplestrategy/ 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/peoplestrategy 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeopleStrategyInc  

Lesley Lyons
PeopleStrategy, Inc.
404-410-4154
Lesley.Lyons@peoplestrategy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:26aFACEBOOK : to create privacy panel, will pay $5 billion to US FTC to settle privacy allegations
AQ
08:26aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Fold to launch soon
AQ
08:26aNO POSSIBILITY OF COUNTRYWIDE POWER CUT : Secretary
AQ
08:26aPOWER GRID OF BANGLADESH : Uncertainty looms over projects to transmit power from Payra plant
AQ
08:25aGLOBALDATA : Total prevalent cases of female infertility to decline to 13.4 million in 2028
PU
08:25aGLOBALDATA : US and China rein in global VC funding activity in two consecutive months in Q2 2019, finds GlobalData
PU
08:25aGLOBALDATA : Financial instability and hyperinflation are driving a shift to electronic payments in Venezuela, says GlobalData
PU
08:25aPERMA FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES : Fix Completes Closure of M&EC Facility
PU
08:25aGLOBALDATA : China to spearhead global liquids storage capacity growth by 2023, says GlobalData
PU
08:25aLAZARD : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
5DOW INC : BASF to stick to investment plans after profit warning

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group