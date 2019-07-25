PeopleStrategy® Seeks Experienced Benefits Pros and Entrepreneurs to Join Its New Local Partner Network

EDISON, N.J., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleStrategy Inc.®, a full-service brokerage and provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, is looking to expand the distribution of its bundled solution through its Partner Network, an integral part of the company’s channel strategy. The PeopleStrategy Partner Network is composed of experienced benefits professionals who share the same commitment and passion to provide small and midsize businesses with products and services that support a holistic and effective people strategy.



“We launched the HCM bundle earlier this year to address a gap in the market and provide affordable enterprise-level HR solutions and benefits to small and midsize businesses,” PeopleStrategy CEO Randy Cooper said. “The Partner Network is the next phase to expand our sales program to get the HCM bundle in the hands of small businesses across the U.S.”



PeopleStrategy is currently looking to expand its Partner Network with experienced benefits professionals who are interested in a ground-floor opportunity that will help them start their own business or protect their current book of business, with the ability to offer enterprise-level technology solutions, high-touch broker services, and administrative support to their clients.



Partners will be able to take PeopleStrategy’s unique value proposition to reach a broader client base and build stronger relationships by offering clients greater value than a stand-alone HR technology provider or broker can deliver. They also enjoy the benefits of being able to work anywhere in the U.S., create uncapped renewable income, and leverage the PeopleStrategy brand, value strategy, existing infrastructure, and ongoing sales support along with national PR and advertising from a dedicated marketing and support team.



“We believe that with the right tools and products, we can change the world of small business to help them be more efficient and competitive,” PeopleStrategy Chief Client Officer Jerry Tasker said. “We know that we can reach small businesses where they are through an extensive partner network and help them take advantage of an affordable HR technology and benefits solution.”



