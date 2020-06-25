Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Peoples Gas Light and Coke : and North Shore Gas encourage residential customers without service to call for reconnection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 12:49pm EDT

For Release: 06/25/2020

Utilities reconnecting customers at no charge through Aug. 25 amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO - Following an agreement approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission last week to extend statewide benefits to Illinois customers due to COVID-19, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas customers are now eligible for reconnection of their natural gas service at no cost.

Residential customers disconnected for non-payment before the COVID-19 public health emergency should contact Peoples Gas or North Shore Gas for reconnection by Aug. 25, 2020. Reconnections will only be offered at the same service address that was disconnected for nonpayment. Reconnection fees for disconnected customers will be waived for all qualified residential customers through Aug. 25, 2020. For customers who are LIHEAP qualified or who express financial hardship, reconnection fees will be waived through Dec. 25, 2020.

Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas also will extend the current suspension of disconnections and late fees put in place at the onset of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The suspension will last until July 26, 2020 - 30 days after Illinois enters Phase 4 of Governor J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan on June 26, 2020. As the suspension is lifted, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas will continue to help customers struggling with the financial impacts of the COVID-19 crisis through newly established support programs.

Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas announced the following additional benefits as part of the agreement to support customers in the coming months:

  • Extended deferred payment arrangements. Residential customers are eligible to receive an 18-month payment plan. Residential customers receiving Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) support or expressing hardship are eligible for an 18- to 24-month payment plan.

Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas also will continue to provide assistance to customers through existing programs:

  • Financial assistance: Financial assistance programs such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, the Peoples Gas Share the Warmth Program and the Payment Assistance Program are available to qualified customers. To enroll, Peoples Gas customers should contact CEDA directly at cedaorg.net or 800-571-2332. North Shore Gas customers should contact Community Action Partnership of Lake County (CAPOLC) at 847-249-4330.
  • Bill Payment Assistance Program: A new Payment Assistance Program will be announced soon.

Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas customers will soon receive additional information on the assistance programs and arrangements. For more information on the agreement or to find out if you are eligible for assistance, customers should visit https://accel.peoplesgasdelivery.com/, https://accel.northshoregasdelivery.com/ or call 866-556-6001 for Peoples Gas or 866-556-6004 for North Shore Gas.

###

Peoples Gas, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), is a regulated natural gas delivery company that serves more than 867,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in the city of Chicago. You can find more information about natural gas safety, energy efficiency and other energy-related topics at peoplesgasdelivery.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook @peoplegaschi.

For More Information, Contact:

Disclaimer

The Peoples Gas Light and Coke Company published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 16:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16pCanadian dollar holds near a 10-day low as coronavirus cases climb
RE
06:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:10pNew Internet Radio Station Founded by Dream Team’ of Radio Personalities
SE
06:09pVolvo Cars, Waymo partner to build self-driving vehicles
RE
06:07pFuel demand accelerates but new virus wave may slam on the brakes
RE
06:07pSpain, Ireland, Luxembourg vie for Eurogroup leadership
RE
06:04pVirus Surge, Jobs Report Fuel Government-Bond Buying
DJ
06:01pGlobal equities flat, safe havens rise as virus cases surge
RE
05:55pUK won't agree to EU right to use retaliatory tariffs, says negotiator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
4SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group