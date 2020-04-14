Log in
Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas contribute more than $1 million to service organizations in response to COVID-19 crisis

04/14/2020 | 12:38pm EDT

For Release: 04/14/2020

WEC Energy Group utilities also donate more than 10,000 masks and surgical gloves to City of Chicago

CHICAGO - Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas will contribute more than $1 million in funding, as well as personal protective equipment, to help 42 community organizations across the region provide vital services in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

'COVID-19 has touched every community we serve in Chicago and the northern suburbs,' said Charles Matthews, president and CEO - Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas. 'Thousands of people in Chicagoland are facing financial hardship, serious health issues or loss of a loved one. We're proud to step up and help organizations on the front lines of this crisis as we continue to deliver the natural gas our customers are depending on at this critical time.'

The Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas Community Funds will provide about $400,000 to community nonprofits directly addressing the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funding will provide food and shelter for those in need and support health care workers on the front lines of the crisis. Organizations receiving support include the Community COVID-19 Response Funds of United Way of Metro Chicago and United Way of Lake County, as well as organizations like the American Red Cross, Greater Chicago Food Depository, Northern Illinois Food Bank, and Dixon Center for Military and Veterans.

The Community Funds also will provide $630,000 to support ongoing community partners of Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas that have been impacted by the crisis, including a domestic violence shelter, arts and education nonprofits, and organizations focused on economic development, homelessness and youth empowerment.

'In such a challenging time, the thing that gives me great hope and inspiration is seeing Chicagoans come together as a community to meet the changing needs of our neighbors,' said Sean Garrett, president and CEO of United Way of Metro Chicago. 'We're incredibly thankful for the support from Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas and applaud their dedication to ensuring that our community partners on the front lines have the resources they need to make their work possible.'

Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas and its parent company, WEC Energy Group, also donated more than 10,000 masks and 10,000 pairs of surgical gloves to the City of Chicago's Department of Public Health to address the acute need for personal protective equipment in the region's health care system.

'We are here for Chicagoland during these unsettling times,' Matthews said. 'We are proud of the work we do year-round to support our communities and will go above and beyond for our customers and neighbors in the weeks ahead.'

Customers can find additional information on the companies' response to the COVID-19 emergency at peoplesgasdelivery.com and northshoregasdelivery.com or by calling 866- 556-6001 for Peoples Gas or 866-556-6004 for North Shore Gas.

# # #

Peoples Gas, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), is a regulated natural gas delivery company that serves more than 867,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in the city of Chicago. You can find more information about natural gas safety, energy efficiency and other energy-related topics at peoplesgasdelivery.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook @peoplegaschi.

For More Information, Contact:

  • Vanessa Hall, 312-240-4774
    vanessa.hall@peoplesgasdelivery.com
    Media Line: 312-240-4567

Disclaimer

The Peoples Gas Light and Coke Company published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 16:37:09 UTC
