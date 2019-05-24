Log in
Peoples Ltd. : Declares Second Quarter Dividend

05/24/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

WYALUSING, Pa., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony J. Gabello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Ltd. (OTC:PPLL), has announced that the Board of Directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.53 per share payable on June 28, 2019.  The cash dividend represents a 9% increase over the cash dividend paid in the second quarter 2018 of $0.49 as adjusted for the 2018 year-end 5% stock dividend.

The declaration of dividend, made at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on May 22, 2019, is payable to shareholders of record June 14, 2019. 

Note:  This press release may contain forward looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors.  These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank.  PS Bank is an independent community bank established in 1914 with branch locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties.  Peoples Ltd. is traded in the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol PPLL. Learn more about PS Bank at www.PSBanking.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-ltd-declares-second-quarter-dividend-300856696.html

SOURCE Peoples Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
