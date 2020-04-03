Peoria Disposal Company, INC. Suspends Bulk Item Collection in the City of Peoria Until April 30

Residents Are Reminded to Containerize All Waste

Starting immediately, PDC, the City of Peoria's trash hauler, will suspend any collection of bulky items until April 30. Bulky materials are items such as mattresses and old furniture that cannot be containerized. These items will not be collected at this time. This is a precautionary measure aimed at protecting the PDC workforce. Residents will be notified when bulky collection resumes.

Regular trash, recycling and yard waste collection will continue as scheduled. This is for City of Peoria residents only.

Residents are reminded to do the following:

Keep all garbage in garbage bags and place in the garbage cart. Refrain from putting out any bulky waste items. All recyclables should be placed in the cart but does not need to be bagged.

Please note: any items on the outside of a cart will not be collected. Please refer to the above reminders to keep our City free of litter and for the public health of our communities.

If you have any questions about trash, recycling and yard waste collection, please visit peoriapicksup.com for information on yard waste, recycling, trash collection schedules and more.