Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Peoria Disposal Company, INC. Suspends Bulk Item Collection in the City of Peoria Until April 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 03:26pm EDT

Residents Are Reminded to Containerize All Waste

Starting immediately, PDC, the City of Peoria's trash hauler, will suspend any collection of bulky items until April 30. Bulky materials are items such as mattresses and old furniture that cannot be containerized. These items will not be collected at this time. This is a precautionary measure aimed at protecting the PDC workforce. Residents will be notified when bulky collection resumes.

Regular trash, recycling and yard waste collection will continue as scheduled. This is for City of Peoria residents only.

Residents are reminded to do the following:

  1. Keep all garbage in garbage bags and place in the garbage cart.
  2. Refrain from putting out any bulky waste items.
  3. All recyclables should be placed in the cart but does not need to be bagged.

Please note: any items on the outside of a cart will not be collected. Please refer to the above reminders to keep our City free of litter and for the public health of our communities.

If you have any questions about trash, recycling and yard waste collection, please visit peoriapicksup.com for information on yard waste, recycling, trash collection schedules and more.

Disclaimer

City of Peoria, IL published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 19:25:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46pSTEWART SHOPS : Eggs are Flying Off the Shelves
PU
03:42pGlobal downturn due to coronavirus 'way worse' than global financial crisis - IMF
RE
03:41pRICHMOND FED'S BARKIN : Employment numbers to get worse before getting better
RE
03:41pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : First glimpse of Idaho farmers' 2020 planting intentions
PU
03:40pTrump says Saudi and Russian leaders both want to stabilize oil market
RE
03:38pWall Street falls as coronavirus cuts into U.S. payrolls
RE
03:31pGlobal currency funds notch wins amid coronavirus volatility
RE
03:31pELIOT ENGEL : Engel Calls on Trump Administration to Restrict Exports of Medical Equipment
PU
03:27pECB bought 1.5 billion euros of commercial paper on first day of buys
RE
03:26pFINCEN FINANCIAL CRIMES ENFORCEMENT NETWORK : The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network Provides Further Information to Financial Institutions in Response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google data shines light on whether coronavirus lockdowns worldwide are working
2BRENT : Brent crude surges 10% on hopes of oil output deal
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
4UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Carrier Becomes Independent, Publicly Traded Company, ..
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group