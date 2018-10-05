Log in
Pepper Food Service to Ring the NASDAQ Bell

10/05/2018 | 08:32pm CEST

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd is listed on NASDAQ as of September 27, 2018. The company filed a statement for the registration of their ordinary shares and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), and in conjunction with these filings, the company applied to The NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ) for the listing and trading of the ADRs. Following these procedures, the ADRs have been listed on NASDAQ on September 27, 2018. Their ticker symbol is “KPFS”. Pepper Food Service aims to increase awareness of both Ikinari Steak and Pepper Lunch in the United States, to further grow the brands nationally.

The bell ceremony will be held at NASDAQ's MarketSite in New York City on Wednesday, October 10th, 12:30 pm ET. Pepper Food Service’s founder and CEO Kunio Ichinose will be coming to New York from Japan to attend the ceremony with other company board members.

Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd is a leading Japanese restaurant group from Tokyo. The company was founded in 1985 by Kunio Ichinose, and is best known for their restaurant chains such as Ikinari Steak and Pepper Lunch. The company has a network of 787 stores globally (including stores operated by franchisees and subsidiary companies). In the United States, steakhouse chain Ikinari Steak opened in the East Village of New York in February 2017, and today has nine locations throughout Manhattan with plans to open the tenth location in October, and 11th location in November. Ikinari Steak is moving forward with its national expansion plan, with the potential of franchising the brand. Pepper Lunch has three locations in Vancouver, Canada and opened its first U.S. outpost in Los Angeles in February 2018 as a franchise business.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Hall PR
Ayako Kaneyoshi
ayakok@hallpr.com

PFS.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
