Pepper Ohio Expands Sustainable and High Performance Construction Services

04/02/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

Cincinnati, OH, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Ohio-based Pepper Construction has further expanded their operations, adding High Performance Project Manager Evan Caprile to the company's local office.  The move adds significant expertise in Sustainable and High Performance Construction to the company's local resources, bolstering their Integrated Construction Services. 

0_medium_P_PepperConstruction_dgrey_lgreen_RGB.jpg


"We are excited to welcome Evan to our Ohio team," said Paul Francois, President of Pepper Ohio. "His expertise in Sustainable and High Performance Construction will allow Pepper to better serve clients throughout Ohio and the surrounding regions." Evan is part of the team supporting the transformation of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden into the world's first Net Zero Zoo by 2025. He is also leading the LEED Platinum certification goal for all new capital projects at the zoo. His other recent projects in the area include Northern Kentucky University's Recreation Center and a Distribution Warehouse for a confidential client in Louisville.

Evan joined Pepper in 2015, serving in Pepper's Chicago location in partnership with Susan Heinking, AIA, LEED Fellow and Pepper's Vice President of Sustainable and High Performance Construction. 

"Evan's ability to understand the client's goals enable him to serve each project's best interests," says Heinking. "From developing energy models and providing life cycle cost analyses to partnering with hospital clients on a campus-wide Healthy Spaces Roadmaps Evan's sees opportunity to optimize the value of High Performance Construction." 

Evan comes to the position with a career dedicated to Sustainable Construction techniques around a variety of different market types. He will work closely with Pepper’s local project teams to provide insights and High Performance services while continuing to work with Heinking and the full suite of Pepper's national Integrated Construction Services resources. 

Pepper Ohio is on the forefront of new markets and innovation, leading the industry in Sustainable and High Performance Construction as well as Lean Construction and Virtual Technologies.  Ranked by ENR magazine as one of the top builders of sustainable projects in the nation, Pepper’s Sustainable and High Performance Construction group is part of their Integrated Construction Services team, which represents some of the most advanced thought leadership in our industry—investigating new technologies, evaluating new methodologies and integrating innovative solutions in the field. For more information, please visit www.pepperconstruction.com.

Shannan Ghera
Pepper Construction
8473470129
sghera@pepperconstruction.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
