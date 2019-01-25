Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peppercomm Taps Janine Savarese as Senior Vice President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 01:23pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peppercomm, a leading communications and marketing agency that promotes, protects and connects clients, announced today that veteran industry professional Janine Savarese has joined the firm as a senior vice president.

In addition to bringing more than two decades of experience in corporate communications, public relations and marketing, Savarese brings several clients to Peppercomm’s book of business, expanding the firm’s expertise in the technology and higher education sectors. Clients joining with Savarese include ELI, a leading corporate training firm and USA Technologies, a premier payment technology service provider, among others.

“As Peppercomm continues its growth trajectory and pushes to help clients succeed in today’s ever-changing societal climate, Janine’s expertise, industry knowledge and dynamic skill set are a great addition to our senior team,” said Jackie Kolek, Partner and General Manager, New York Office at Peppercomm. “Her work in thought leadership campaigns, crisis management and product launches, combined with her experience in a number of industries, will be instrumental as we bring on new clients and continue to introduce new service offerings.”

Prior to joining Peppercomm, Savarese was the founder of her own consultancy, served as the Executive Director of Communications for New York University’s Stern School of Business, and held senior positions at various communications agencies. With her addition, eight of the firm’s 11 senior leaders are female, furthering the agency’s commitment to diversity.

With a focus on talent, its core categories and two recently launched service offerings, Peppercomm continues to advance its vision and growth strategy.

"I am looking forward to working closely with the Peppercomm team as the agency continues to grow its client portfolio and expand its offerings,” added Savarese. “This is an ideal time to join the firm, as today’s business environment requires agencies to be able to provide integrated programs and the ability to scale quickly.”

About Peppercomm 
Peppercomm is an award-winning strategic, integrated communications and marketing agency headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco and London. The firm combines 23 award-winning years of expertise serving blue chip and breakout clients with forward-thinking new service offerings and the freshness of a start-up. Visit http://www.peppercomm.com

Contact: Brett Pinto
Peppercomm
bpinto@peppercomm.com
212.931.6111

Logo 2 - Peppercomm full name no tagline.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:16pALPHABET : YouTube to Curb Its Referrals to Conspiracy Theories and Other False Claims
DJ
02:15pTrump, Congress Reach Tentative Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks--Update
DJ
02:14pNonfarm Payroll Growth Seen Lower in January -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:13pOil climbs on Venezuelan crisis despite surging U.S. supply
RE
02:12pAHF Salutes Congress for Letter to Sec. of State Pompeo Seeking Funding Increase for Global Fund
BU
02:12pAMERICAN EXPRESS : AmEx Raises Target Value of CEO's Long-Term Incentive Award
DJ
02:11pPROOFPOINT : Phishing attacks on the rise in 2018
AQ
02:11pARSENAL VS MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE STREAM : how to watch FA Cup football from anywhere
AQ
02:09pRPC : Notification of Trading Statement
PU
02:09pCARNIVAL : Cruise Line Adds Sailings From San Francisco To Carnival Miracle's Inaugural Schedule in 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Alibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBINE BLADES, SAYS BLADE BROKE IN 2015: sour..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.