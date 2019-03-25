Pepperdine Graziadio Business School : Announces 50th Anniversary Event That Will Explore the Future of Work

“Industry 4.0: The Future of Humanity in the Smart Machine Age,” on April 2 will feature Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, Singularity University’s Salim Ismail, Johnson & Johnson’s Alison Lewis, and Institute for the Future’s Bob Johansen

In honor of Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School’s 50th anniversary, the school announced today that it will be holding an all-day event on April 2, 2019, at The Novo at L.A. Live that will reflect upon the school’s long legacy, as well as look ahead as to how we can prepare today’s students for the future of work. The event, titled “Industry 4.0: The Future of Humanity in the Smart Machine Age” will cover topics such as the 4th Industrial Revolution, and how to prepare the future workforce for increased automation.

Pepperdine Graziadio Dean Deryck van Rensburg, Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, Singularity University Founding Executive Director Salim Ismail, and Institute for the Future’s Bob Johansen, along with several other influential thought leaders, will share their insights on how employers can prepare for the 4th Industrial Revolution and how employees can ensure they remain competitive as automation increases in nearly every industry sector. A women’s leadership panel, featuring Johnson & Johnson Consumer’s Chief Marketing Officer Alison Lewis, will also discuss how women’s roles at work will change during the 4th Industrial Revolution. Throughout the day the school will be utilizing Spigit, a crowdsourcing platform, to engage colleagues and stakeholders from all parts of the world and garner their perspective and insight.

“We are excited to bring the business community in Los Angeles together to speak about this important topic, which not only affects our students, but our entire workforce,” said Pepperdine Graziadio Dean Van Rensburg. “We are bringing some of the Best for the World Leaders in technology, such as Apple’s Steve Wozniak, who will offer attendees key insights into how we can all prepare for the Smart Machine Age.”

Other confirmed speakers at the event include:

Dalana Brand, Vice President, People Rewards & Experience, Twitter

Vice President, People Rewards & Experience, Twitter Andrei Cherny, Founder and CEO, Aspiration

Founder and CEO, Aspiration John Figueroa, CEO, Genoa Healthcare

CEO, Genoa Healthcare Alison Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer, Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.

Chief Marketing Officer, Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc. Alex Grimwade, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Twentieth Century Fox Television

Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Twentieth Century Fox Television Ed Hess, Professor, Darden School of Business

Professor, Darden School of Business Denise Roberson, President and CEO, Jadi Communications (MC/Moderator)

President and CEO, Jadi Communications (MC/Moderator) Deryck J. van Rensburg, Dean, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

Dean, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Allen Webb , Editor, McKinsey Quarterly (Moderator, Thought Leadership Panel)

, Editor, McKinsey Quarterly (Moderator, Thought Leadership Panel) Britta Wilson, Vice President of Inclusion Strategies, Pixar Animation Studios

Tickets are available for the general public for $155 a person. Registration and more information are available here: bschool.pepperdine.edu/50

