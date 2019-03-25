Pepperdine Graziadio Business School : Announces 50th Anniversary Event That Will Explore the Future of Work

In honor of Pepperdine
University Graziadio Business School’s 50th anniversary, the school
announced today that it will be holding an all-day event on April 2,
2019, at The Novo at L.A. Live that will reflect upon the school’s long
legacy, as well as look ahead as to how we can prepare today’s students
for the future of work. The event, titled “Industry 4.0: The Future of
Humanity in the Smart Machine Age” will cover topics such as the 4th
Industrial Revolution, and how to prepare the future workforce for
increased automation.
Pepperdine Graziadio Dean Deryck van Rensburg, Apple Co-Founder Steve
Wozniak, Singularity University Founding Executive Director Salim
Ismail, and Institute for the Future’s Bob Johansen, along with several
other influential thought leaders, will share their insights on how
employers can prepare for the 4th Industrial Revolution and how
employees can ensure they remain competitive as automation increases in
nearly every industry sector. A women’s leadership panel, featuring
Johnson & Johnson Consumer’s Chief Marketing Officer Alison Lewis, will
also discuss how women’s roles at work will change during the 4th
Industrial Revolution. Throughout the day the school will be utilizing
Spigit, a crowdsourcing platform, to engage colleagues and stakeholders
from all parts of the world and garner their perspective and insight.
“We are excited to bring the business community in Los Angeles together
to speak about this important topic, which not only affects our
students, but our entire workforce,” said Pepperdine Graziadio Dean Van
Rensburg. “We are bringing some of the Best for the World Leaders
in technology, such as Apple’s Steve Wozniak, who will offer attendees
key insights into how we can all prepare for the Smart Machine Age.”
Other confirmed speakers at the event include:
-
Dalana Brand, Vice President, People Rewards & Experience,
Twitter
-
Andrei Cherny, Founder and CEO, Aspiration
-
John Figueroa, CEO, Genoa Healthcare
-
Alison Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer, Johnson & Johnson
Consumer, Inc.
-
Alex Grimwade, Senior Vice President and Chief Information
Officer, Twentieth Century Fox Television
-
Ed Hess, Professor, Darden School of Business
-
Denise Roberson, President and CEO, Jadi Communications
(MC/Moderator)
-
Deryck J. van Rensburg, Dean, Pepperdine Graziadio Business
School
-
Allen Webb, Editor, McKinsey Quarterly (Moderator,
Thought Leadership Panel)
-
Britta Wilson, Vice President of Inclusion Strategies, Pixar
Animation Studios
Tickets are available for the general public for $155 a person.
Registration and more information are available here: bschool.pepperdine.edu/50
About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School
For the last 50 years, the Pepperdine
Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly
and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities.
Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio
School offers a comprehensive range of MBA,
MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity,
innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances
experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty
that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring
students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential
as values-centered leaders.
Twitter,
Instagram,
and LinkedIn.
