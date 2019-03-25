Log in
Pepperdine Graziadio Business School : Announces 50th Anniversary Event That Will Explore the Future of Work

03/25/2019 | 10:01am EDT

“Industry 4.0: The Future of Humanity in the Smart Machine Age,” on April 2 will feature Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, Singularity University’s Salim Ismail, Johnson & Johnson’s Alison Lewis, and Institute for the Future’s Bob Johansen

In honor of Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School’s 50th anniversary, the school announced today that it will be holding an all-day event on April 2, 2019, at The Novo at L.A. Live that will reflect upon the school’s long legacy, as well as look ahead as to how we can prepare today’s students for the future of work. The event, titled “Industry 4.0: The Future of Humanity in the Smart Machine Age” will cover topics such as the 4th Industrial Revolution, and how to prepare the future workforce for increased automation.

Pepperdine Graziadio Dean Deryck van Rensburg, Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, Singularity University Founding Executive Director Salim Ismail, and Institute for the Future’s Bob Johansen, along with several other influential thought leaders, will share their insights on how employers can prepare for the 4th Industrial Revolution and how employees can ensure they remain competitive as automation increases in nearly every industry sector. A women’s leadership panel, featuring Johnson & Johnson Consumer’s Chief Marketing Officer Alison Lewis, will also discuss how women’s roles at work will change during the 4th Industrial Revolution. Throughout the day the school will be utilizing Spigit, a crowdsourcing platform, to engage colleagues and stakeholders from all parts of the world and garner their perspective and insight.

“We are excited to bring the business community in Los Angeles together to speak about this important topic, which not only affects our students, but our entire workforce,” said Pepperdine Graziadio Dean Van Rensburg. “We are bringing some of the Best for the World Leaders in technology, such as Apple’s Steve Wozniak, who will offer attendees key insights into how we can all prepare for the Smart Machine Age.”

Other confirmed speakers at the event include:

  • Dalana Brand, Vice President, People Rewards & Experience, Twitter
  • Andrei Cherny, Founder and CEO, Aspiration
  • John Figueroa, CEO, Genoa Healthcare
  • Alison Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer, Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.
  • Alex Grimwade, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Twentieth Century Fox Television
  • Ed Hess, Professor, Darden School of Business
  • Denise Roberson, President and CEO, Jadi Communications (MC/Moderator)
  • Deryck J. van Rensburg, Dean, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
  • Allen Webb, Editor, McKinsey Quarterly (Moderator, Thought Leadership Panel)
  • Britta Wilson, Vice President of Inclusion Strategies, Pixar Animation Studios

Tickets are available for the general public for $155 a person. Registration and more information are available here: bschool.pepperdine.edu/50

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For the last 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
