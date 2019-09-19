Pepperdine Graziadio Climbs Four Spots in Forbes' List of America's Best Business Schools

Full-time MBA program ranked number 61 in 2019 ranking

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School announced today that its full-time MBA program rose to number 61 in Forbes’ 2019 rankings of the nation’s top business schools. The full-time MBA program ranks 7th on Forbes’ 2019 top business schools in California and climbed four positions ahead of its ranking in 2017, the last time Forbes released its list of America’s best business schools.

“Our ascension in Forbes’ national rankings affirms our aim to help professionals achieve success in business and in life,” said Deryck van Rensburg, dean of the Graziadio Business School at Pepperdine University. “Our alumni say their Graziadio MBA enabled them to achieve upward career mobility, become effective leaders and re-shape the future of business.”

Pepperdine Graziadio MBA program prides itself on forming small class sizes with a diverse set of students. World-class faculty provide rigorous applied learning that enables students to enhance their professional knowledge and skills. Graziadio students quickly move beyond theory into application through the school’s experience-driven learning model.

The full-time MBA program offers seven concentrations and an accelerated one-year program, as well as international and study abroad options. Students can participate in the renowned Education to Business (E2B) Program, a hands-on approach to experiential learning that allows students to apply what they are learning in class to solve real business problems.

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

