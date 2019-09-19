Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pepperdine Graziadio Climbs Four Spots in Forbes' List of America's Best Business Schools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 12:44pm EDT

Full-time MBA program ranked number 61 in 2019 ranking

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School announced today that its full-time MBA program rose to number 61 in Forbes’ 2019 rankings of the nation’s top business schools. The full-time MBA program ranks 7th on Forbes’ 2019 top business schools in California and climbed four positions ahead of its ranking in 2017, the last time Forbes released its list of America’s best business schools.

“Our ascension in Forbes’ national rankings affirms our aim to help professionals achieve success in business and in life,” said Deryck van Rensburg, dean of the Graziadio Business School at Pepperdine University. “Our alumni say their Graziadio MBA enabled them to achieve upward career mobility, become effective leaders and re-shape the future of business.”

Pepperdine Graziadio MBA program prides itself on forming small class sizes with a diverse set of students. World-class faculty provide rigorous applied learning that enables students to enhance their professional knowledge and skills. Graziadio students quickly move beyond theory into application through the school’s experience-driven learning model.

The full-time MBA program offers seven concentrations and an accelerated one-year program, as well as international and study abroad options. Students can participate in the renowned Education to Business (E2B) Program, a hands-on approach to experiential learning that allows students to apply what they are learning in class to solve real business problems.

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pCELYAD : - Celyad : Announces Pricing of $20.0 Million Global Offering
AQ
01:01pDOWNING ONE VCT PLC : Publication of Prospectus and Circular
AQ
01:01pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Signs Agreement To Introduce The Ritz-Carlton Brand To Montenegro
PR
01:01pPollyEx Announces Integration With Ellie Mae's Encompass Digital Lending Platform
PR
01:01pWALGREENS : Will Be First Retailer in U.S. to Test On-Demand Drone Delivery Service with Wing
BU
01:01pCIM GROUP : Completes Prizma – 169-unit Apartment Building in Hollywood's Media District
BU
01:01pIRI : to Discuss Advertising Campaign Data Analytics Strategies in Three Sessions at Advertising Week New York
BU
01:01pThe OTS Launches Poster Contest for Middle School Students
BU
01:01pFEDEX : Drone Deliveries Coming Soon, as Wing Unveils Plans for First-of-its-Kind Trial with FedEx and Walgreens
BU
01:00pSolar Funding II Limited - Half-year report for the period ended 30 April 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
2BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
3ALPHABET : Huawei hails own apps in Mate 30 challenge to iPhone 11
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Transports Keep Flashing Warning Signals Even as Stocks Flirt With Records
5SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : boss buys shares as mine project falters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group