Pepperdine Graziadio Online MBA Ranked No. 12 by Princeton Review

Pepperdine Graziadio also ranked No. 2 on the West Coast and No. 2 in California for the Best Online MBA Program by Princeton Review

Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s online MBA program was named No. 12 in the nation on the Princeton Review’s 2020 Best Business Schools List rising two places since last year and 6 spots from 2017. Of the top 25 online MBA programs that The Princeton Review ranked Graziadio is the No.1 faith-based university.

As part of The Princeton Review’s 2020 Best Business Schools on-campus MBA list, Pepperdine Graziadio ranked No. 10 for “Most Competitive Students” and No. 9 on the “Greatest Resource for Minority Students” list. Pepperdine Graziadio was recognized for having excellent resources, a supportive culture for minority students and an ethnically and racially diverse student and faculty population.

"This recognition is validation of the great work going on at Pepperdine Graziadio to develop Best for the World Leaders,” said Deryck J. van Rensburg, dean of the Graziadio Business School. “It is an honor that our online MBA program continues to be recognized as one of the country’s leading programs by The Princeton Review.”

Designed specifically for working professionals, the online MBA program incorporates the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of the Graziadio School. Students can choose from one of four concentrations: finance, leadership and managing organizational change, marketing, and general management. The Graziadio Business School also offers a part-time MBA program for working professionals, a full-time MBA program and two separate Executive MBA programs for mid- to senior-level professionals ready to advance their careers in management. Graziadio prides itself on preparing graduates to succeed in a rapidly evolving business landscape, and all of the Pepperdine Graziadio MBA programs provide a values-centered, collaborative, and experience-driven approach to developing students’ leadership skills.

The Princeton Review tallied its list for 2020 based on data from the company’s survey of more than 26,700 students enrolled in MBA programs at 358 universities, and administrators at those schools. More than 60 data points were weighed to determine the list and rankings. The criteria focused on five core areas: academic, selectivity, faculty, technical platforms, and career outcomes.

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005283/en/