Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pepperdine Graziadio and the Internet Marketing Association Develop Career Opportunity Exchange to Help Graduates and Alumni Acquire or Transition to a New Job

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Los Angeles, California, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and the Internet Marketing Association (IMA) recently announced that they will join forces to create a unique program geared to help recent Graziadio graduates and alumni find employment opportunities with internet-related organizations. The Career Opportunity Exchange is a new program that breaks the traditional model on how recruiters and prospective employees network and discover jobs and new talent. 

“In addition to those seeking employment in this uncertain era, many people desire to move up the ladder, earn better pay and benefits or transition to a new career. That’s why Graziadio and IMA launched this singular initiative to connect leading enterprises with the incredibly agile and talented Graziadio community,” said Sinan Kanatsiz, chairman & founder of IMA and Graziadio Business School board member.  

Graziadio students and alumni are able to participate in this program by uploading a 59-second video showcasing their skills/background and strengths, a written personal statement, and a resume onto the Graziadio Career Opportunity Exchange. The unique avenue allows individuals to gain exposure to a wide range of enterprises that may lead to potential employers and new relationships. 

“As an institution that prides itself on developing values-based leaders and is fully committed to student and alumni employment success, we were compelled to think creatively and provide our Graziadio community with a resource that helps them through the crisis. Now is the time for leaders and influential organizations to step up and lean into ambiguous times with forward-thinking solutions,” said Deryck J. van Rensburg, dean of the Graziadio Business School.

Organizations are encouraged to view videos of job seekers at imanetwork.org/graziadio-exchange

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

 

About Internet Marketing Association (IMA)

The Internet Marketing Association is a professional organization that since its inception in 2001, has accrued one of the largest databases of professional members in various fields including sales, marketing, business ownership, programming, and creative development. Sinan Kanatsiz, chairman and founder, started IMA with four key values as a foundation for success in today’s highly competitive business environment: integrity, communication, professionalism, and education. Since its inception, IMA has become one of the fastest-growing Internet marketing groups in the world. 

Hillary Doran
Pepperdine Graziadio Business School 
(310) 568-2339
hillary.doran@pepperdine.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aBOMBARDIER : Hitachi and Bombardier awarded contract to supply 23 very high-speed Frecciarossa trains to Trenitalia for operation by ILSA on routes in Spain
PU
06:34aBOMBARDIER : Hitachi et Bombardier vont fournir à Trenitalia 23 trains à très grande vitesse Frecciarossa, qu'exploitera ILSA sur des voies ferroviaires en Espagne
PU
06:34aSUN HING PRINTING : Update on use of proceeds and supplemental announcement to annual report
PU
06:34aCRCC HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT : Announcement proposed election of shareholder representative supervisor of the second session of the supervisory committee
PU
06:34aSAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aAIR CANADA : Unveils Details of Transformed Aeroplan Program, Offering More Value and New Benefits
AQ
06:31aCOMSCORE : Announces Renewal of Sinclair Compulse360 Local OTT Measurement Partnership
PR
06:31aCO-DIAGNOSTICS : Inc. Announces Q2 2020 Earnings Release Date and Earnings Webcast
PR
06:31aZHONGCHAO INC. : Develops Live Interactive Courses Promoting the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease
PR
06:31aGeneration Bio Reports Business Updates and Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : Interim financial report second quarter 2020
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Judge blocks Uber, Lyft from classifying drivers as contractors in California
5WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC. : WASHINGTON PRIME : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group