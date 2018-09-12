Pepperdine School of Public Policy : Assistant Dean Selected For Inaugural Coro Lead LA Fellowship

Following a rigorous selection process, Coro
Southern California selected Pepperdine School of Public Policy
Assistant Dean, Carson Bruno (MPP ’12), as one of 38 for its inaugural
Coro Lead LA fellowship program.
Lead LA – designed for rising and established executives, change-makers,
thought leaders, and innovators in Southern California – will use Los
Angeles as its classroom for lessons that can only be provided through
first-hand experiences. Fellows will come away with a deeper
understanding of themselves, the region, the power players, and the
issues that all work in concert to create the unique fabric of Greater
Los Angeles. Over the course of this nine-month immersive dive into the
city, Fellows will gain the tools and experiences necessary to lead and
direct change within their own organizations.
“Coro Southern California aims to strengthen the leadership fabric of
the region and we are energized to work with this inaugural cohort of
passionate and dedicated leaders from across sectors” said Jenny
Vazquez-Newsum, Vice President of Leadership Programs and Training. “We
look forward to all that this group will accomplish in these next nine
months of Coro Lead LA and well beyond the program’s end.”
Fellows will meet regularly from September to May to engage in
leadership trainings, personal reflections, regional and cross-sector
networking, policy issue exploration, and civic engagement activities,
all using Coro’s unique collaborative-style education process. Fellows
have been selected to reflect the diverse nature of Greater Los Angeles,
focusing not just on demographics, but also viewpoint diversity and
professional experiences – all aspects also at the core of the
Pepperdine School of Public Policy’s academic programs.
“I’m beyond excited to join the inaugural Lead LA fellowship cohort,”
said Assistant Dean Bruno. “Lead LA will give me the opportunity to
further my personal, leadership, and policy education, while also
highlighting the School of Public Policy’s uniqueness. Los Angeles has
great potential and with great leaders, it can surpass that potential.
Lead LA will prepare those great leaders, just as the School of Public
Policy has been doing for over 20 years.”
About the Pepperdine School of Public Policy: The Pepperdine
School of Public Policy is built on the liberal arts
tradition of melding quantitative and qualitative aspects of policy
analysis, research, and implementation. The Master of Public Policy
(MPP) degree program educates policy leaders, who have the empirical
foundation to analyze policy problems, but also a deep understanding in
political philosophy, applied history, political strategy, and ethics of
public service. By emphasizing critical thinking and problem solving,
and also the moral and human impacts of policy decisions, Pepperdine MPP
graduates succeed in government service, the nonprofit arena, and the
private sector.
About Coro Southern California: Coro
Southern California is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization
focused on cultivating diverse leaders through hands-on, collaborative,
and cross-sectoral learning. Graduates come away from Coro with a deeper
understanding of how the region works, the leadership skills to
contribute to its success, and a network of engaged and influential
alumni to help them reach their goals. Coro is a collaborative community
with a shared belief that a single person, with the right knowledge,
skills, and network, is what will make Southern California a better
place for all who live and work here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005814/en/