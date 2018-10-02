Pepperlane : Breaks Glass to Create Better Work Options for Mothers

Pepperlane
today introduced Pepperlane
Pathway, a breakthrough approach and personalized business training
program to revolutionize the way mothers think about building successful
microbusinesses. Pepperlane Pathway is the cornerstone to the company’s
mission to build the “Mom Economy” by going beyond traditional
networking groups to provide mothers with everything they need to launch
and run a business.
“We believe that there is another option for mothers who don’t want to
choose between a meaningful career and staying at home with their
children,” said Pepperlane CEO Sharon Kan. “There are 42 million mothers
not participating in today’s labor force – and that’s because today’s
so-called 9-5 job doesn’t work for everyone. We need a workforce that
works for mothers and we need to build it ourselves.”
Pepperlane
Pathway is a groundbreaking, personalized business training program
that gives women the tools and support to move their business forward by
focusing on a single, impactful task every day. The Pathway program
joins women with up to 25 like-minded mothers and business owners who
can trade advice, feedback and encouragement as they progress through
the training. Pathway cohorts receive personalized plans with short
daily lessons and activities that help them focus their energy where it
matters most. Training topics include how to find customers through
social media, how to network effectively, how to get more repeat
business, and more. All in 10-30 minutes per day.
“What I love most about the Pepperlane Pathway program is that it was so
customized to our needs,” said
Becky Bast, owner of Declutterista. “It was so clear that we don’t
have a lot of time and we need the accountability, and the structure to
keep us on track. Pepperlane is the perfect platform for pushing you out
of your comfort zone, but it also provides a safe, supportive community
to connect with other mothers who are working toward similar goals.”
Pepperlane Pathway builds on the company’s existing platform, which
enables mothers to quickly and easily build a web presence, sell online
and join Pepperlane’s marketplace of services. Pepperlane Boost Events
connect like-minded women in their own community for learning and
support, and most importantly, make connections that lead to new
customers. More than 1,000 women have joined Pepperlane’s movement since
the company launched in 2017.
Visit www.pepperlane.co
to learn more about Pepperlane membership; and feel welcome to try a
free sample Pathway lesson.
About Pepperlane
With a mission to build the Mom Economy,
Pepperlane provides mothers all the tools and training they need to
build a successful microbusiness. The company was founded by two
successful female tech entrepreneurs, mothers themselves, who believe
there must be an alternative for mothers who don’t want to choose
between a meaningful career and their children. Based in Boston, the
company is run by mothers and their champions.
