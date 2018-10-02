Pepperlane : Breaks Glass to Create Better Work Options for Mothers

With a mission to build the “Mom Economy,” Company introduces step-by-step approach for mothers to build microbusinesses

Pepperlane today introduced Pepperlane Pathway, a breakthrough approach and personalized business training program to revolutionize the way mothers think about building successful microbusinesses. Pepperlane Pathway is the cornerstone to the company’s mission to build the “Mom Economy” by going beyond traditional networking groups to provide mothers with everything they need to launch and run a business.

“We believe that there is another option for mothers who don’t want to choose between a meaningful career and staying at home with their children,” said Pepperlane CEO Sharon Kan. “There are 42 million mothers not participating in today’s labor force – and that’s because today’s so-called 9-5 job doesn’t work for everyone. We need a workforce that works for mothers and we need to build it ourselves.”

Pepperlane Pathway is a groundbreaking, personalized business training program that gives women the tools and support to move their business forward by focusing on a single, impactful task every day. The Pathway program joins women with up to 25 like-minded mothers and business owners who can trade advice, feedback and encouragement as they progress through the training. Pathway cohorts receive personalized plans with short daily lessons and activities that help them focus their energy where it matters most. Training topics include how to find customers through social media, how to network effectively, how to get more repeat business, and more. All in 10-30 minutes per day.

“What I love most about the Pepperlane Pathway program is that it was so customized to our needs,” said Becky Bast, owner of Declutterista. “It was so clear that we don’t have a lot of time and we need the accountability, and the structure to keep us on track. Pepperlane is the perfect platform for pushing you out of your comfort zone, but it also provides a safe, supportive community to connect with other mothers who are working toward similar goals.”

Pepperlane Pathway builds on the company’s existing platform, which enables mothers to quickly and easily build a web presence, sell online and join Pepperlane’s marketplace of services. Pepperlane Boost Events connect like-minded women in their own community for learning and support, and most importantly, make connections that lead to new customers. More than 1,000 women have joined Pepperlane’s movement since the company launched in 2017.

Visit www.pepperlane.co to learn more about Pepperlane membership; and feel welcome to try a free sample Pathway lesson.

About Pepperlane

With a mission to build the Mom Economy, Pepperlane provides mothers all the tools and training they need to build a successful microbusiness. The company was founded by two successful female tech entrepreneurs, mothers themselves, who believe there must be an alternative for mothers who don’t want to choose between a meaningful career and their children. Based in Boston, the company is run by mothers and their champions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005524/en/