PepsiCo, eBay, Apple: Stocks That Defined the Week

By Francesca Fontana

PepsiCo Inc.

Corporate America is taking a deeper look at brands that are rooted in racist imagery. PepsiCo's packaged-foods unit said Wednesday it would retire its Aunt Jemima brand of pancake mixes and syrups inspired by a minstrel song. B&G Foods Inc. Conagra Brands Inc. also said they would review the packaging long used for Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth's syrup. PepsiCo shares added 0.1% Wednesday.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

More lights are being turned out in the hospitality industry. Hilton said Tuesday it is cutting 2,100 corporate employees, or nearly 22% of its corporate workforce globally, in response to the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company is also extending its corporate pay cuts, reduced hours and furloughs for up to three more months. While the U.S. lodging business has picked up a bit in recent weeks, led by leisure travelers taking short trips, corporate and group travel remain subdued. Analysts don't expect overall hotel revenue to return to 2019 levels until at least 2022, or even later. Hilton shares gained 1% Tuesday.

eBay Inc.

Live cockroaches, a funeral wreath and a bloody-pig mask. These were among the disturbing packages and threatening messages six former eBay workers allegedly sent to a Massachusetts couple who published an e-commerce blog, EcommerceBytes, that was critical of the company. The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday charged the ex-workers, who were fired in September following an investigation, with leading a cyberstalking campaign against the couple. Top eBay executives including then-Chief Executive Devin Wenig have been critical of EcommerceBytes. Mr. Wenig resigned in September over what he said were disagreements with eBay's board, and on Monday he said in a statement that he didn't direct or know anything about the alleged acts. eBay shares gained 0.5% Monday.

Morgan Stanley

One of Wall Street's most venerable firms faces new accusations of racial bias. Morgan Stanley's former head of diversity accused the bank in a lawsuit of dragging its feet while promoting people of color. Marilyn Booker says that the Wall Street brokerage fired her in December for pushing for it to move faster. Ms. Booker, who spent more than 25 years at the bank, said in a court filing that her budget for diversity efforts was repeatedly cut, that she was "trotted out" as a token minority at public events, and that she was belittled by white colleagues while watching more than a dozen black executives leave the firm since 2017. A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said the bank rejects the allegations. Morgan Stanley shares fell 1.7% Wednesday.

Kroger Co.

People haven't yet lost their taste for home cooking. That is good news for Kroger, where stay-at-home orders and restaurant closures are keeping grocery sales high. The biggest U.S. supermarket operator said Thursday that sales remain elevated as people cook more at home, even as shoppers stockpile less. Kroger saw sales rise 30% in March and increase more than 20% in April and May. Despite higher sales, Kroger said the pandemic has raised many unknowns, such as how consumer behavior would change and how much it would need to invest in its business. The company expects sales to taper and consumer demand to moderate as restrictions ease across the country in coming months. Kroger shares lost 3.1% Thursday.

Spotify Technology SA

Superman and Kim Kardashian West are joining the cast of Spotify. The streaming giant has joined forces with Warner Bros. DC to produce original narrative podcasts based on superhero and supervillain characters that are to be exclusive to Spotify's service. AT&T Inc. unit Warner Bros. will develop and produce the programming in collaboration with Spotify, which will market, advertise, and distribute the shows exclusively on its platform. The multiyear agreement announced Thursday comes after The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Spotify reached a deal with Ms. Kardashian West for a new criminal-justice podcast. Spotify shares soared 13% Thursday.

Apple Inc.

Apple isn't taking any chances with its stores as Covid-19 cases rise in certain parts of the U.S. The company said Friday it would close nearly a dozen locations in four states that have seen spikes in coronavirus cases after reopening many of its U.S. stores for limited operation last month. More than a dozen U.S. states have reported case increases over the past week at a faster pace than a week prior, according to The Wall Street Journal's analysis of Johns Hopkins data. In reopened stores, Apple has required customers and employees to wear masks and instituted other safety measures, including temperature checks at the door and social distancing inside. Apple shares fell 0.6% Friday.

