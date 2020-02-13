Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PepsiCo's quarterly results top forecasts, outlook disappoints

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 10:41am EST
Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena

PepsiCo Inc reported quarterly revenue and earnings ahead of market expectations on Thursday, driven by demand for its healthy snacks, trademark sodas and Gatorade energy drinks, but its conservative 2020 outlook sent shares lower.

The soft drink and snack maker forecast earnings per share would rise 6% in 2020, less than Wall Street had expected and predicted slower organic revenue growth than last year.

PepsiCo shares were last down 0.7% after dipping as much as nearly 2% in early trade, but its finance chief described the earnings target as a "good, balanced number."

"It gives us the room and the ability to continue to invest back in the business," Chief Financial Officer told Reuters.

Analysts said the cautious forecasts should come as no surprise.

"PepsiCo typically starts the year with conservative guidance, setting up for modest beats and raises," Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein said.

Chief Executive Ramon Laguarta has been largely focusing on new launches, which include healthy snacks and beverages, and higher investments in marketing to drive sales.

Sugary drinks and salty snacks have been shunned for long on health concerns, but smaller soda servings and greater choice of healthy on-the-go snacks have rejuvenated that demand.

"We've seen the consumer continue to go back to our classics... Doritos and Cheetos and Tostitos," Laguarta told analysts.

Rival Coca-Cola Co also beat forecasts on growing demand for its trademark soda.

PepsiCo said its North American beverage unit grew the fastest in four years in 2019, reflecting strong demand for its trademark Pepsi soda and Pepsi Zero Sugar. Sales in the unit rose 4% in the fourth quarter.

Snacks sales, under its Frito-Lay North America segment, gained 3%, powered by Lays, Doritos and premium brands such as Bare and Off the Eaten Path. Organic revenue, which strips out currency and acquisition effects, grew 4.3%.

Johnston said the coronavirus outbreak would have little impact on its business in China, which accounts for less than 2% of the group's worldwide sales and added that five of PepsiCo's six plants in China were already open.

For 2020, PepsiCo forecast core earnings of $5.88 per share, below $5.95 expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It sees organic revenue up 4% this year after a 4.5% rise in 2019.

Net revenue rose 5.7% to $20.64 billion in the fourth quarter, beating the estimate of $20.27 billion. It earned $1.45 per share on an adjusted basis, a cent above market forecasts.

By Nivedita Balu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERCORE INC. -1.11% 81.3 Delayed Quote.10.03%
LONDON SUGAR 2.98% 449.9 End-of-day quote.25.08%
PEPSICO -0.54% 145.27 Delayed Quote.6.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:00aDNB : Share buy-back transactions on 13 February 2020
AQ
11:00aORKLA ASA : Jotun annual results 2019
AQ
10:59aENERGY TRANSFER LP : Texas Parents Sue Energy Transfer Over Fatal Distracted-Driving Crash Involving Pornographic Video
PR
10:58aCARE COM : SEC Filing - S-8 POS
PU
10:58aCFTC to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on February 20
PU
10:58aCARE COM : SEC Filing - POS AM
PU
10:58aJPMORGAN CHASE : SEC Filing - 424B2
PU
10:58aMinister of National Defence to attend the international Munich Security Conference
PU
10:58aGRAINGER : Results of Placing
PU
10:58aMYTILINEOS : Third party sale of 47MW operational solar power parks
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
3AIRBUS SE : Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
5ORANGE : Orange 2019 Profit Soared

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group